There are a number of strange food combinations out there that just go together. Olive oil and ice cream, Oreos and orange juice, peanut butter and pickles – the list goes on. Of course, when it starts to get too crazy, you may step into dark cuisine territory, like adding scallions to your latte. While many of these food combinations are popular because they just taste well together, the Internet has found a combination that somehow creates an entirely new flavor. Apparently, mixing bananas and cantaloupe tastes exactly like bubble gum.

A trend has surfaced online that involves pairing various fruits, vegetables, or other flavors together to emulate the taste of another food. For example, taking a piece of banana and a piece of cantaloupe and eating them together is supposed to mimic the flavors of bubble gum. Other pairings people have experimented with include lemon and cinnamon to replicate Coca-Cola, as well as avocado and banana to replicate ice cream. While many of these combinations don't exactly taste how they're supposed to, there are many people out there who believe the banana and cantaloupe pairing is legit. As one TikTok user claimed, "That might be the most convincing one."