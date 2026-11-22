Some Say Bananas Taste Like Bubble Gum When Paired With This Juicy Fruit
There are a number of strange food combinations out there that just go together. Olive oil and ice cream, Oreos and orange juice, peanut butter and pickles – the list goes on. Of course, when it starts to get too crazy, you may step into dark cuisine territory, like adding scallions to your latte. While many of these food combinations are popular because they just taste well together, the Internet has found a combination that somehow creates an entirely new flavor. Apparently, mixing bananas and cantaloupe tastes exactly like bubble gum.
A trend has surfaced online that involves pairing various fruits, vegetables, or other flavors together to emulate the taste of another food. For example, taking a piece of banana and a piece of cantaloupe and eating them together is supposed to mimic the flavors of bubble gum. Other pairings people have experimented with include lemon and cinnamon to replicate Coca-Cola, as well as avocado and banana to replicate ice cream. While many of these combinations don't exactly taste how they're supposed to, there are many people out there who believe the banana and cantaloupe pairing is legit. As one TikTok user claimed, "That might be the most convincing one."
How does banana and cantaloupe taste like bubble gum?
Banana and cantaloupe tasting like bubble gum may sound impossible, but there is actually a science behind this. The flavor of bubble gum may be hard to describe, but it's actually a combination of a bunch of fruity flavors, such as banana, strawberry, cherry, orange, and lemon, which would explain why the pairing of banana and cantaloupe tastes so familiar. Weird food pairings work together because they share similar chemical compounds, which is also what is happening with the banana and cantaloupe. The two fruits may not taste similar by themselves, but their aroma profiles complement each other. When paired together, your brain is tricked into believing the flavors mimic the taste of bubble gum.
Many unlikely food combinations taste better than expected, and banana and cantaloupe deserve a spot on the list. Of course, getting the bubble gum flavor can also depend on temperature, texture, or your own personal feelings when trying the pairing. If you're expecting a bubble gum flavor, you'll likely taste it, but if you're doubtful, the flavor may not come through. And while it may not become a daily treat, it's certainly a fun duo to experiment with.