What Is Dark Cuisine, Anyway?

Many home gourmands have probably experienced their own version of dark cuisine and not even realized it. Case in point? Pulling leftovers from the fridge to use up before the food becomes inedible — sometimes combining the cast-offs all in the same meal. Nothing's off limits. The only difference between disparate leftover combinations and dark cuisine seems to be the fact that leftovers are thrown together with no other purpose than to eat them in the most expedient, economical way.

Dark cuisine, on the other hand, purposely mixes foods that people with good taste don't normally eat together. While scallion lattes count as the latest iteration of this phenomenon, they only represent one small, eyebrow-raising example of this trend. Other dark cuisine offerings include scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chili crisp, roast beef drizzled with blueberry yogurt, and spicy sausage mixed with peanut butter and onions. (That last one sounds a bit like the peanut butter onions people started to eat during the Great Depression when budget and ingredient availability put severe constraints on diets.)

While the origins of this trend might have come from Asia, cooks everywhere are taking note and pulling together meals with ingredient lists that are straight out of an episode of "Chopped." Eggs and fresh kiwis become stuffed omelets, and bananas dunked in a healthy helping of sour cream replace plain yogurt mixed with fruit.