Skip The Pricey Entree And Order These Texas Roadhouse Appetizers For A Meal Under $10
Another Friday night has rolled in and you just can't find it in you to get off the couch and make even a low-effort home-cooked meal, but you also don't want to spend too much on a meal out. Dining out doesn't always have to mean ordering a large entree that will leave you stuffed. Instead, try this Texas Roadhouse appetizer combination for a hearty meal that satisfies your craving while staying under a $10 budget. Order a Texas Red Chili bowl with a side house salad and pair it with the complimentary bread rolls for a filling meal that doesn't break the bank.
The Texas Red Chili is made from scratch in the kitchen and topped with diced red onions and cheddar cheese. Some Texas Roadhouse locations offer beans in their chili while others do not, but both cost around $4.98 before tax. Pair this warm dish with a bread roll, and you have a delicious, hearty meal. The rolls are always a crowd pleaser, and the Texas Red Chili was one of our top five favorites in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse appetizers.
The house salad, which goes for $4.99, adds a bit of color to your meal while still keeping your total around $9.97 or so before tax. This house salad is a mixture of lettuce, egg, cheddar cheese, croutons, and tomato, making it a perfectly light complement to the Texas Red Chili bowl.
Nutritional value and variations
This affordable meal is perfect for those enjoying a weekly treat or trying to stay on track with their fitness goals. Whether your Texas Roadhouse location offers beans in its Texas Red Chili or not, it still makes for a high-protein meal, along with a good serving of fiber, all of which contribute to keeping you satiated. The Texas Red Chili bowl with no beans has 33 grams of protein, 500 calories, and 5 grams of fiber. The version with beans offers 31 grams of protein, 430 calories, and 6 grams of fiber. Pairing either appetizer with the house salad is a great idea because it brings 13 more grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 230 calories to the table.
If you prefer your rolls without the sweet Honey Cinnamon buttery spread they're served with, you can instead request a side of plain butter and some herb seasoning to mix together. This will take the side from sweet to savory. If you prefer to use the rolls as dessert, stick with the sweet spread. Now you have a balanced meal (and possibly a dessert) that stays within your budget. Next time you want to dine out, skip the full entree that leaves you overstuffed, and order these appetizers for a satisfying replacement under $10.