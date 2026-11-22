Another Friday night has rolled in and you just can't find it in you to get off the couch and make even a low-effort home-cooked meal, but you also don't want to spend too much on a meal out. Dining out doesn't always have to mean ordering a large entree that will leave you stuffed. Instead, try this Texas Roadhouse appetizer combination for a hearty meal that satisfies your craving while staying under a $10 budget. Order a Texas Red Chili bowl with a side house salad and pair it with the complimentary bread rolls for a filling meal that doesn't break the bank.

The Texas Red Chili is made from scratch in the kitchen and topped with diced red onions and cheddar cheese. Some Texas Roadhouse locations offer beans in their chili while others do not, but both cost around $4.98 before tax. Pair this warm dish with a bread roll, and you have a delicious, hearty meal. The rolls are always a crowd pleaser, and the Texas Red Chili was one of our top five favorites in our ranking of Texas Roadhouse appetizers.

The house salad, which goes for $4.99, adds a bit of color to your meal while still keeping your total around $9.97 or so before tax. This house salad is a mixture of lettuce, egg, cheddar cheese, croutons, and tomato, making it a perfectly light complement to the Texas Red Chili bowl.