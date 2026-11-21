Mashed potatoes are tasty on their own, but this rich, often buttery side dish also pairs well with a number of other foods. If you've ever heard of colcannon, the Irish side dish that involves cabbage and creamy mashed potatoes, then you can recreate that dish with a Southern twist by swapping the cabbage for canned collard greens. You can buy canned collard greens fully cooked and seasoned, making them a simple switch with plenty of flavor.

Colcannon is sometimes referred to as Irish mashed potatoes; it was first prepared in Ireland and dates back to the 1730s. The biggest difference between classic mashed potatoes and Irish mashed potatoes is that the Irish version is made with cream and cabbage. It's almost a similar texture to creamed spinach. Collard greens are a flavorful, somewhat bitter vegetable that's popular in the South. Its bitter flavor slightly resembles cabbage, and it's a Southern staple that's added to anything from pasta to smoked meat dishes.

Collard greens have a texture that resembles kale, but once cooked, their bitter flavor and rough texture becomes softer and milder. When paired with the rich, creamy, salty ingredients of butter, potatoes, and cream, the flavors complement each other.