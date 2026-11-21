Turn Mashed Potatoes Into An Easy Southern Side Dish With Just One Canned Vegetable
Mashed potatoes are tasty on their own, but this rich, often buttery side dish also pairs well with a number of other foods. If you've ever heard of colcannon, the Irish side dish that involves cabbage and creamy mashed potatoes, then you can recreate that dish with a Southern twist by swapping the cabbage for canned collard greens. You can buy canned collard greens fully cooked and seasoned, making them a simple switch with plenty of flavor.
Colcannon is sometimes referred to as Irish mashed potatoes; it was first prepared in Ireland and dates back to the 1730s. The biggest difference between classic mashed potatoes and Irish mashed potatoes is that the Irish version is made with cream and cabbage. It's almost a similar texture to creamed spinach. Collard greens are a flavorful, somewhat bitter vegetable that's popular in the South. Its bitter flavor slightly resembles cabbage, and it's a Southern staple that's added to anything from pasta to smoked meat dishes.
Collard greens have a texture that resembles kale, but once cooked, their bitter flavor and rough texture becomes softer and milder. When paired with the rich, creamy, salty ingredients of butter, potatoes, and cream, the flavors complement each other.
How to properly add collard greens to colcannon
There should be a good mix of collard greens and potatoes in this dish; collard greens should easily be found in every bite. If you're using 2 pounds of potatoes, a reasonable ratio would be to use around 4 cups of fresh collard greens, which would equate to around 1 cup of canned (or pre-cooked) collard greens. Just make sure to drain the collard greens, so the dish doesn't end up too watery. For better distribution throughout the dish, chop the greens finer if desired, too.
As for the potatoes, russet potatoes are the best potato for that classic fluffy mashed potato texture. But you could also use Yukon Golds if you want a creamier texture. And beyond potatoes and collard greens, add other ingredients to the colcannon to build better flavor contrast. Onions, for example, add a sharp acidity, which offers balance alongside the bitter and rich flavors. You can also season the dish with salt for a touch of savory, add some crushed red pepper for a hint of heat, or cut through the bitterness with a splash of orange juice.