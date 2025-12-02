Forget Spinach, This Is The Southern Leafy Green That Belongs In Your Pasta Dishes

Collard greens hold a unique place in American food culture. Hardy and able to withstand poor farming conditions, collard greens — or simply collards — came to symbolize resilience and perseverance as one of the limited and inexpensive crops available in the 1800s American South. Often simmered with scraps of meat and vinegar, collards are an integral part of the important history of soul food, but they also, perhaps unexpectedly, shine in classic baked pasta dishes.

Collard greens are historically known for being cooked slowly over the course of several hours, which creates potlikker — a broth that is the happy and hard-earned byproduct of cooking greens down. But collards can also be incorporated successfully into dishes that are a bit quicker to get to the table. While spinach is a go-to and well-worn idea for adding greens to pasta, collard greens are an abundantly more toothsome and hearty option. Tender spinach leaves break down too fast in a baked pasta dish, but collard greens can withstand a great deal of heat while adding a depth of earthy flavor. In fact, the lengthier the cooking time, the more tender collards become, which is why baked pasta dishes are an ideal vehicle. Not to mention that collards are rich in nutrients like calcium, iron, vitamins A, C, and K, and fiber.