Cut Through The Bitterness Of Collard Greens With One Splash Of This Liquid

Collard greens are a popular dish in Southern cooking and for a really good reason. Actually, a couple of really good reasons. They have many health benefits (they're loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants), and they are also delicious, as long as you know the trick to cooking them so you don't get the sharp, bitter flavor they are known for. Collard greens are naturally bitter because of something called glucosinolates, a bitter compound found in many cruciferous veggies, which is mainly due to the maturity level of the greens (more mature leaves have a higher level of glucosinolates).

Acid has the power to mitigate the bitterness from glucosinolates, so a quick and easy fix (not to mention tasty) is orange juice. You don't need a lot, especially since a slight bitterness in collard greens is something that some people really enjoy, so start with a splash and taste as you go until you've reached a flavor that makes your taste buds happy.

Like a Southern-style fried cabbage that is melt-in-your-mouth good, a bowl of collard greens, sans bitterness, can be the cornerstone of a good meal. From a side dish to a substitute for spinach in pasta dishes, you can do so much with these versatile greens, so working with them effectively is an important skill to master.