I've never seen someone's eyes light up like the way my husband's did when I told him I would be testing food from Long John Silver's. Little did I realize it was his family's favorite fast food chain of his childhood. They all loved how fun, filling, and inexpensive the meals were, qualities which all continue to the present day. Obviously, the battered fried fish and chicken are the crispy captains steering the ship, but I was curious about the other little guys on deck: the sides. There were far more than just Hushpuppies. With Long John Silver's No. 1 hype man right by my side as my most enthusiastic guide, I sought out to try every side dish currently available on the menu.

I hated to burst my husband's bubble, but the main takeaway from this tasting was that most of the side dishes would not be worth buying again. Begrudgingly, my husband agreed. We both concluded that a lot of the side dishes were rubbish wastes of food and money compared to the excellent entrees. Because the fried mains were so good, most of the poorly made side dishes diminished an otherwise delicious dining experience. There were a few exceptions, of course, that earned the top spots in my review. I think you'll be able to guess what side easily snatched first place, but read on to find out how I ranked everything.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.