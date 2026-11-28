9 Long John Silver's Side Dishes, Ranked
I've never seen someone's eyes light up like the way my husband's did when I told him I would be testing food from Long John Silver's. Little did I realize it was his family's favorite fast food chain of his childhood. They all loved how fun, filling, and inexpensive the meals were, qualities which all continue to the present day. Obviously, the battered fried fish and chicken are the crispy captains steering the ship, but I was curious about the other little guys on deck: the sides. There were far more than just Hushpuppies. With Long John Silver's No. 1 hype man right by my side as my most enthusiastic guide, I sought out to try every side dish currently available on the menu.
I hated to burst my husband's bubble, but the main takeaway from this tasting was that most of the side dishes would not be worth buying again. Begrudgingly, my husband agreed. We both concluded that a lot of the side dishes were rubbish wastes of food and money compared to the excellent entrees. Because the fried mains were so good, most of the poorly made side dishes diminished an otherwise delicious dining experience. There were a few exceptions, of course, that earned the top spots in my review. I think you'll be able to guess what side easily snatched first place, but read on to find out how I ranked everything.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
9. Waffle fries
Long John Silver's describes its waffle fries as "golden, crispy, waffle-cut potatoey perfection" on the company website. But I couldn't imagine anything farther away from that description than what I ate. These were bad. Like, the-worst-fast-food-french-fries-ever kind of bad. Save yourself $3.09 and buy something else. While there really was no contest for what earned first place, there were many horrible candidates for the last-place spot. Because they had the worst taste, texture, and appearance, the waffle fries won. That's not really something to brag about.
I'll start with the visuals. The fries were so abnormally light in color, with no traces of a well-cooked, golden-brown crust. Many pieces were taken from the ends of the potato, and they all had a noticeable green tinge. Green spots on a potato are caused by excessive light exposure and can also indicate the presence of solanine, a toxin that can cause an array of symptoms when eaten in large quantities. Even though a few bites of crappy fried taters wouldn't be a cause for concern, it was still an off-putting observation to find these green-hued gremlins scattered among the fries.
Moving on to their terrible texture, the fries were tough and chewy. The thick, tough crust left no room for even a small remnant of a soft interior. They reminded me of a starchy version of beef jerky; dried, shriveled, and a rigorous workout for my jaws I didn't sign up for.
8. Rice
At first, I was confused by what I ordered when I pulled out the $3.09 bowl of white rice from my takeout bag. What was supposed to be, according to the description on Long John Silver's website, "a bed of perfectly cooked rice" looked like either whole-grain brown rice or fried rice because the grains were so tan. After a single bite, it was obvious that the rice was simply overcooked.
Given how dark the grains were, I suspected the rice was prepared by first browning it in a pan before steaming, a good technique for adding more flavor. But not only did it still taste totally flavorless despite some thorough effort to achieve browning, but it also had an awful texture. The grains were extremely dry and were coated in a thick, unpleasant film of fat. Many of the grains were so dehydrated that they reverted back to the texture of uncooked grains. I thought I was going to chip a tooth! It's not difficult to make good rice, especially when following a basic stovetop steamed white rice recipe. Whatever operating procedures Long John Silver's currently has in place for cooking their rice, it should consider changing them ASAP.
7. Corn
Don't be fooled by the mesmerizing oily sheen glistening off the golden-yellow kernels. The $3.09 corn side dish at Long John Silver's wasn't good. I really do applaud the chain for its noble attempt at featuring vegetables and lighter grains on the menu, but the corn was another mighty failure. It ranked higher than the bottom couple of places only because there weren't any dried-up, inedible kernel pieces that were impossible to consume, like the rock-hard rice and the tough waffle fries.
What I received instead wasn't that much better, however. The corn had a waxy, nearly artificial texture. There was an excess amount of oil/fat that thickly coated each kernel. Despite all of those negative points, there was still something even worse: the taste. The corn did not seem like it was from a fresh product, either fresh or frozen-when-fresh kernels. I could tell it had a canned, almost sweetly metallic taste. It wasn't a flavor I intentionally seek out when I'm treating myself to a rare fast food indulgence. It wasn't pleasant to eat, and it seemed like a sad, careless menu item to include alongside succulent fried fish and crispy fried chicken.
6. Green Beans
Even though they looked like a quintessential school lunch nightmare of badly cooked steamed veggies, the $3.09 green beans weren't as terrible as I thought they would be. Yeah, sure, they were definitely cooked far longer than they should have been, and were depleted of any texture other than a very soft resistance on the surface. But the taste was still surprisingly ... okay? They tasted "green," meaning that they actually tasted like green beans that weren't completely stripped of their vegetable identity. They were barely hanging on to whatever dignity remained outside the steamer pot.
In fact, I found myself absentmindedly eating piece after piece as I was working my way through taste-testing the other dishes. They were there, they weren't too nasty, and they were at least a refreshing departure from the other heavier side dishes and the other lower-ranking competitors. Would I order these a second time? I still stand by my introductory statement that I would never want to eat most of these sides ever again, including these green beans.
5. Cheese Bites
The Cheese Bites weren't too bad, but they weren't good enough to make me really itch to order them again. When there are better fried cheese apps out there beyond the walls of a Long John Silver's, I want the good stuff. Chowhound compared a few store-bought cheese curds to Culver's and found that Culver's still reigned as the best fast food option, while Trader Joe's Breaded Cheese Curds were the best store-bought choice. With that info, I won't waste my money in the future on inferior products. At $5.19 for an individual serving, these were the most expensive item on the side dish menu. Considering their average quality, small size, and the insufficient quantity I received, it wasn't a worthwhile investment.
But they were undoubtedly better than waffle fries, rice, corn, and green beans combined. Despite my earlier complaints, I recognized that the Cheese Bites still had plenty of redeeming features. They had a thin, crispy, golden-brown crust, and the Wisconsin white cheddar inside was bouncy and squeaky. Some of the smaller breaded curds were definitely a little too browned, if not burnt, for my liking, but my husband actually liked those crispier pieces better. I'll leave judgment regarding that particular feature up to your own personal tastes.
4. Clam Chowder with Crumblies
The clam chowder wasn't a flavor-packed sensation, but rather a mild, mediocre $2.99 purchase for a small bowl. I didn't mind the base's consistency. It was creamy, but still light enough that it wasn't excessively thick and heavy. I wasn't expecting a cheap fast food chowder to be loaded with chunky ingredients, so it didn't surprise me that the individual pieces of clams and vegetables were lacking by the spoonful. But what I ate was fine; the clam pieces weren't too chewy, and there was still enough texture to the potatoes, onions, and celery. The flavor of the chowder was muted, tasting fairly watered down, with way too much attention given to the celery.
A word of advice when eating the clam chowder: Don't skimp on the Crumblies. They are essential to the success of this side dish. It's no surprise that Crumblies are a popular Long John Silver's option, and while they're not listed as a separate item on the menu, a small container of these leftover deep-fried pieces of batter comes included with every clam chowder order. With a generous pinch of Crumblies, my soup was saved. The Crumblies amplified an otherwise semi-boring dish, bringing tiny pops of crunchy texture and punches of salt. With the addition of the Crumblies, the clam chowder became a pleasant dining experience instead of a bland, forgettable side.
3. Mac & Cheese
It's hard for a macaroni and cheese dish to look appetizing. But once you dig your fork into that pale mound of carbs and dairy, you remember how much you love it, no matter its lack of aesthetic beauty. As long as it tastes hearty and wholesome, it's the ultimate comfort food. And so, I can say the same thing about Long John Silver's Mac & Cheese.
It wasn't pretty, and there were a lot of little things working against it, keeping it from ranking any higher. The pasta was soft and gummy, clumping together into a semi-solid block of starch because the cheese sauce was also very thick and gummy. But these issues are fairly common, as evidenced by Chowhound's ranking of the best and worst fast food mac and cheese.
Complaints aside, the white cheddar cheese sauce had a deep, dynamic cheesy flavor with a solid salt content. Even though it was on the gluey side, it still had a creamy consistency. The entire dish felt naughty, rich, and indulgent — and it was a real steal for just $3.09. And whenever I got bored of the one-note softness, I knew how to remedy it: a sprinkle of crisp, crunchy Crumblies, which comes included with every Mac & Cheese order. As I've learned from the Clam Chowder, Crumblies make everything better.
2. Coleslaw
The coleslaw from Long John Silver's was my savior. I was so relieved to finally catch a break from eating all those fatty, fried foods and super-mushy veggies. The coleslaw was one of the best things I ate, beaten out only by the reigning king of LJS sides. As the sole cold, raw option on the sides menu, it was the freshest bite of the bunch. The coleslaw cost $3.09 for an individual serving. It was a mix of crisp, crunchy cabbage pieces and matchstick carrots in a light, bright, vinegary, mayo-based dressing.
The only complaint my husband and I shared was that it wasn't easy to eat. The cabbage pieces were too big and sloppily cut. When compared with the photo on the website, confirmed by my husband's past memories of very small, feathery, uniform pieces, the cabbage I had wasn't looking very user-friendly. While still delicious, it was a challenge trying to impale the large, haphazardly chopped hunks with a flimsy disposable plastic fork.
1. Hushpuppies
I didn't need the entire pomp and circumstance of a professional ranking to know that the Hushpuppies from Long John Silver's were the best. That's a fact, forever and always, written in stone. Hushpuppies = No. 1. Why would I choose overcooked rice or waxy corn over them? I honestly don't think there ever needed to be a competition to begin with — Hushpuppies are part of the core existence of Long John Silver's, and continue to remain the best option on the sides menu.
A six-piece box of Hushpuppies only cost $3.09, which was an impressively small sum compared to the size and quantity I received. Hushpuppies are basically deep-fried balls of cornmeal batter, also known to some as pillows of pure joy. These ones had the most perfect crust; they were deeply golden-brown, crisp, delicate, and not too oily. While a cornmeal batter might run the risk of being too heavy and doughy, the tender and fluffy interior of these Hushpuppies was quite literally the opposite. Of all the sides, this is the one I would absolutely need on all future trips to Long John Silver's.
Methodology
My assessment for this ranking was based on flavor, ingredient quality, texture, cost evaluation, and overall enjoyment. I also enlisted a highly experienced and reliable second opinion for a more thorough evaluation that could offer a new outlook and balance any of my own harsher biases and prejudices. My husband is a food industry professional with years of culinary experience, and he also grew up eating at Long John Silver's regularly with his family. He knows the menu inside and out and provided a very useful perspective.
I ordered all the sides at the same time and brought them home to test immediately to keep them warm and fresh after purchase (I live about 10 minutes from my nearest Long John Silver's). I ordered each side dish exactly as described on the menu, without any changes or substitutions. Unless any extra seasonings or condiments came included with the side dish (for example, the Crumblies alongside the Mac & Cheese or Clam Chowder), I ate the side dishes exactly as served.