The Popular Long John Silver's Option You Can Order That's Not On The Menu

There's a lot to love about Long John Silver's. The restaurant has been around since 1969, when it got its start in Kentucky, and for many of us, enjoying fried fish and ringing the bell for great service (if you know, you know) is a core memory. Even if you didn't grow up with Long John Silver's, however, there's still a lot to love about the current-day version of the chain. For one thing, it's the fast food chain with the absolute largest fish selection, and the hush puppies are to die for. The restaurant also underwent a rebrand in 2025 to put more of an emphasis on its chicken offerings, even though customers say its fried fish is some of the best. There's one item, however, that Long John Silver's doesn't advertise that should put it even higher on your fast food favorites list: crunchies.

Put simply, crunchies (also known as crumblies) are tiny pieces of fried batter that are, well, crunchy. There isn't anything inside them; rather, they're simply little pieces of extra fried goodness. Once upon a time, crunchies came gratis with your meal (fried fish or chicken was typically served on a bed of crunchies), but that no longer appears to be the case. However, even though they're not officially on the menu, you can still order them with your meal. Simply ask for a side of crunchies (or crumblies) with your meal, and you'll be good to go. There are also plenty of ways to enjoy crunchies to make the most of your meal at Long John Silver's.