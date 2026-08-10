The Hands-Down Cheapest Chain For A Fried Seafood Plate In 2026
Whatever your thoughts on chain seafood, it's pretty much here to stay. Plenty of chains offer some type of fish sandwich, while others go as far as to offer full plates of fried seafood. The first that might come to mind in the fast food world is Long John Silver's — it actually has the biggest fish selection of any fast food chain — while Red Lobster is one of the more prominent casual dining chains. So if you're looking for a deal, where can you find the cheapest fried seafood plate in 2026?
We researched many of the chain seafood options in one city — Nashville, Tennessee — and found the clear answer here is Long John Silver's. Remember that prices can vary by location, but — in terms of price and what comes on the seafood plate itself — this fast seafood chain has the cheapest options. While Long John Silver's offers all sorts of fish and other seafood combos, we focused on the Super Sampler Platter.
Compared to other chains, this dish from Long John Silver's is quite the deal. For $13.99, you'll get one piece of fried Alaskan pollock, one piece of fried chicken, three crispy shrimp, a small serving of popcorn shrimp — all of which comes with two hush puppies and a choice of two sides that include waffle fries, green beans, coleslaw, white rice, or corn. You can also add cheese bites for an extra $2.
Other chains besides Long John Silver's that offer a fried seafood plate
Long John Silver's gets the nod for the cheapest seafood plate out there, but some of the other spots we researched had decent options as well. Long John Silver's fast food competitor, Captain D's, has an Ultimate Seafood Platter that sells for $16.99. While pricier, it does actually offer more seafood — five butterfly shrimp, two fried fish fillets, popcorn shrimp, two stuffed crab shells, plus two sides and hush puppies. So if you're up for paying three extra dollars, Captain D's has a more robust sampler plate.
Cracker Barrel offers a fish fry dinner on Fridays with two sides for $15.99 — but it's fish only with no other seafood. And, of course, there's Red Lobster's Admiral's Feast that includes Walt's Favorite Shrimp, wild-caught flounder, clam strips, and bay scallops, plus a choice of two sides. That will set you back $28.99, but it is quite a bit of seafood. Similarly priced at $29.69 is Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.'s Forrest's Seafood Feast that comes with fried fish, fried shrimp, hush puppies, french fries, and coleslaw.
We're not talking about quality or taste here; we're specifically focusing on price. So, yes, plenty of chains have a seafood platter that you might enjoy, but if you're looking for the best option that's easy on the wallet, then look to Long John Silver's Super Sampler Platter.