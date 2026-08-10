The Hands-Down Cheapest Chain For A Fried Seafood Plate In 2026

Whatever your thoughts on chain seafood, it's pretty much here to stay. Plenty of chains offer some type of fish sandwich, while others go as far as to offer full plates of fried seafood. The first that might come to mind in the fast food world is Long John Silver's — it actually has the biggest fish selection of any fast food chain — while Red Lobster is one of the more prominent casual dining chains. So if you're looking for a deal, where can you find the cheapest fried seafood plate in 2026?

We researched many of the chain seafood options in one city — Nashville, Tennessee — and found the clear answer here is Long John Silver's. Remember that prices can vary by location, but — in terms of price and what comes on the seafood plate itself — this fast seafood chain has the cheapest options. While Long John Silver's offers all sorts of fish and other seafood combos, we focused on the Super Sampler Platter.

Compared to other chains, this dish from Long John Silver's is quite the deal. For $13.99, you'll get one piece of fried Alaskan pollock, one piece of fried chicken, three crispy shrimp, a small serving of popcorn shrimp — all of which comes with two hush puppies and a choice of two sides that include waffle fries, green beans, coleslaw, white rice, or corn. You can also add cheese bites for an extra $2.