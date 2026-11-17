It can be tough to eat breakfast most days of the week. That's not necessarily because of lack of hunger. Instead, busy work schedules, early school dropoffs, and hectic weekly life in general can make it incredibly challenging to actually take the time to make breakfast, much less sit down to eat it. Enter the frozen breakfast sandwich. It's quick, can be eaten on the go, and lasts for a long time in the freezer if you stock up. The only problem is that many, if not most, brands just don't use very high-quality ingredients (as indicated by their labels full of preservatives and artificial flavorings). Fortunately, there's at least one brand out there that can be considered higher-quality than many others, thanks to focusing on natural and organic ingredients: Applegate Farms.

Found in grocery stores across the United States, this food brand has two different types of breakfast sandwiches as part of its Applegate Naturals lineup: the Chicken Breakfast Sandwich (featuring chicken and maple sausage on a biscuit with egg and cheese) and the Turkey Breakfast Sandwich (featuring turkey sausage with the same on an English muffin). Each one advertises all-natural ingredients with no antibiotics ever used. Meanwhile, larger, well-known national competitors, like Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, have noticeably longer ingredient labels that include things like artificial colorings and bleached flour. Even the Delights lineup of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches that seems to be targeting high-quality competitors like Applegate Farms still feature added colorings and noticeably more preservatives.