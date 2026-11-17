Forget Jimmy Dean — These Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Use High-Quality Ingredients
It can be tough to eat breakfast most days of the week. That's not necessarily because of lack of hunger. Instead, busy work schedules, early school dropoffs, and hectic weekly life in general can make it incredibly challenging to actually take the time to make breakfast, much less sit down to eat it. Enter the frozen breakfast sandwich. It's quick, can be eaten on the go, and lasts for a long time in the freezer if you stock up. The only problem is that many, if not most, brands just don't use very high-quality ingredients (as indicated by their labels full of preservatives and artificial flavorings). Fortunately, there's at least one brand out there that can be considered higher-quality than many others, thanks to focusing on natural and organic ingredients: Applegate Farms.
Found in grocery stores across the United States, this food brand has two different types of breakfast sandwiches as part of its Applegate Naturals lineup: the Chicken Breakfast Sandwich (featuring chicken and maple sausage on a biscuit with egg and cheese) and the Turkey Breakfast Sandwich (featuring turkey sausage with the same on an English muffin). Each one advertises all-natural ingredients with no antibiotics ever used. Meanwhile, larger, well-known national competitors, like Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches, have noticeably longer ingredient labels that include things like artificial colorings and bleached flour. Even the Delights lineup of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches that seems to be targeting high-quality competitors like Applegate Farms still feature added colorings and noticeably more preservatives.
Part of Applegate Farms' quality comes from humane animal treatment
Applegate Farms' two breakfast sandwich varieties each contain different meats, and the proteins have to come from somewhere. However, the company's focus on quality goes beyond just the end preparation; it starts right at the source with a focus on humane animal treatment and responsible practices. In addition to no antibiotics being used, the brand also doesn't use growth hormones or beta agonists, and the animals its meat comes from are on 100% vegetarian diets while living on farms with larger spaces than is normal for the industry (per the Applegate Farms website).
Honestly, it's a little disappointing that Applegate doesn't offer additional breakfast sandwich options, especially since its frozen chicken ranks highly compared to other brands. However, it could only be a matter of time before more are added, since this product area is actually pretty new for the company (it wasn't until February 2025 that the brand announced the launch of its breakfast sandwiches). Of course, its responsibly-sourced ingredients may also equate to additional time and effort. Besides, more labor already goes into achieving that USDA organic label on its sandwiches.
Now, it shouldn't automatically be assumed that Applegate Farms breakfast sandwiches are better than others in every way. Like other frozen foods, they still contain a lot of sodium (770 milligrams of sodium in the turkey sandwich and 1140 milligrams in the chicken one). Still, high-quality ingredients make it an attractive choice compared to many other breakfast options.