Instantly Elevate Pan-Fried Pork Chops By Adding One Simple Ingredient
Pan-fried pork chops cook quickly and, as long as they're not too well done, can be full of flavor and juicy texture. The pan-frying method is a great way to cook them when you want a crispy exterior without the overcooked center, but for even more flavor, pair them with sweet and acidic caramelized onions. Caramelized onions, which can be prepared low and slow in the slow cooker, add a soft texture to balance the crispy pork, plus they offer a warm, sugary flavor which complements the richer notes of the meat, making them the perfect vegetable for this kind of dish.
Yellow or Spanish onions are the best onion type for caramelizing because they have a great balance of acidity and sweetness, but you can use any onion type you want. For the best flavor, let the onions caramelize in the pan prior to adding the pork chops in. As the onions cook down in the heat, they produce fond — those caramelized brown bits that stick to the bottom of the pan. If you cook the onions first, then add the pork chops, the pork will pick up residual flavor from the onions, helping to crisp that exterior while also adding that sweet fond taste directly to the pork's surface.
The best way to pan-fry pork chops with caramelized onions
Cook the onions and pork chops in cast iron for the best crispy, caramelized results. Deglaze the pan every few minutes as the onions cook (hit the pan with liquid), which produces steam and loosens the fond from the pan, ensuring that extra flavor ends up in your food. White wine is a great deglazing liquid because it has sweetness and acidity, just like the onions. For bold, savory flavor, you can deglaze with beef or chicken broth, or you can just keep it simple and deglaze the pan with water.
To ensure the right sear on the pork chops, add a little oil to the pan once the onions are done cooking. (You can keep the onions in the pan, but move them to the side and shift that part of the pan away from direct heat, so they don't burn.) Then, sear the pork chops in the oil to ensure that rich, crispy exterior.
There are a few other ingredients or aromatics that will build flavor as the pork chops cook. Add a knob of salted butter alongside the oil for rich, salty flavor. Add a few drops of Worcestershire sauce to the pork chops or the onions for a burst of umami. You can also add earthy herbs, such as rosemary and thyme, to the butter to give the meat even more flavor while still pairing well with those onions.