Cook the onions and pork chops in cast iron for the best crispy, caramelized results. Deglaze the pan every few minutes as the onions cook (hit the pan with liquid), which produces steam and loosens the fond from the pan, ensuring that extra flavor ends up in your food. White wine is a great deglazing liquid because it has sweetness and acidity, just like the onions. For bold, savory flavor, you can deglaze with beef or chicken broth, or you can just keep it simple and deglaze the pan with water.

To ensure the right sear on the pork chops, add a little oil to the pan once the onions are done cooking. (You can keep the onions in the pan, but move them to the side and shift that part of the pan away from direct heat, so they don't burn.) Then, sear the pork chops in the oil to ensure that rich, crispy exterior.

There are a few other ingredients or aromatics that will build flavor as the pork chops cook. Add a knob of salted butter alongside the oil for rich, salty flavor. Add a few drops of Worcestershire sauce to the pork chops or the onions for a burst of umami. You can also add earthy herbs, such as rosemary and thyme, to the butter to give the meat even more flavor while still pairing well with those onions.