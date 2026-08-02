For The Best Melt-In-Your-Mouth Caramelized Onions, Choose This Variety

Caramelized onions add a rich balance of sweet-yet-savory flavor to many dishes, from a classic French onion soup to a warm onion dip or a Gruyére grilled cheese. While the caramelization process takes a while (unless you use this quick steaming technique), it's always worth it. The first step is choosing the right onions — there's technically no wrong onion here, but there are more onion varieties than you think. For the best flavor profile, though, use yellow onions. They're the United States' most common onion variety and are sometimes called Spanish onions.

When onions are cooked, moisture is released and sugar breaks down. The longer the onions sit on the heat, the more water and sugar is released. This results in the onions softening and, ultimately, browning. Think of the way sugar turns to caramel as it heats; that's essentially what's happening with the onions' sugars. With the texture and visual change comes a flavor change, bringing out onions' natural sweetness while creating a melt-in-your-mouth feel.

Yellow onions are the goldilocks of onions, in a sense. They have less sugar than red onions, but they're not quite as sharp and pungent as a white onion. Yellow onions have a little of both, which is why they develop the perfect profile when caramelized — just enough sweetness, but you don't fully lose that bite that makes an onion taste like an onion.