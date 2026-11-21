If you're serving them on your Thanksgiving table, you'll want your tots to come out the best they can. The most ideal method is on a sheet pan in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Putting them on the top rack will ensure they get nice and crispy. But if your oven is already working overtime (which it likely is on Thanksgiving), use an air fryer instead. This countertop appliance will get the job done too, and the tots will be crispy all the way around, due to rapid hot air circulation.

As for seasoning, salt and pepper are great, but if you want to maintain the savory-sweet flavor French fried onions give the original casserole, season your tots accordingly. Dust your tots with a bit of onion and garlic powder before topping your casserole to mimic the flavor. Be wary of adding too much seasoning, though — many frozen tater tot brands come pre-seasoned, and you don't want to overpower the casserole with tots that are too salty. We've got a ranked list of different frozen tot brands, if you don't already have a favorite.

Many guests avoid green bean casserole, due to its bland reputation. But who doesn't love tater tots? Serving this upgraded dish is sure to impress, in both appearance and flavor.