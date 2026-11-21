Green Bean Casserole Is Miles More Delicious When You Top It With One Item From Your Freezer
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and many home cooks might be wondering — what can I do to level up my meal this year? Some swaps are simple, like switching over to Ina Garten's luscious mashed potato recipe, or not limiting your bread options when making your dressing. But what about tried-and-true sides like green bean casserole? Defaulting to the same recipe year after year can be convenient, but try using up a freezer staple and boosting flavor with this swap. Instead of topping with French fried onions, use frozen tater tots instead. These crowd-pleasing morsels of goodness will upgrade your casserole without the hassle.
Adding the frozen tater tots directly to the top of your casserole before baking may seem intuitive, but you'll likely end up with a soggy potato layer between the crispy top and the gooey casserole. The key is to cook the tater tots beforehand until crispy, then top your casserole right before serving. The tater tots' salty, crispy bite pairs wonderfully with the gooey, umami-forward flavor profile of green bean casserole. On a day where you're buying all sorts of new ingredients for intricate dishes, sometimes it's better to use something that's already in your freezer, like tots.
Baking and seasoning your tater tots
If you're serving them on your Thanksgiving table, you'll want your tots to come out the best they can. The most ideal method is on a sheet pan in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Putting them on the top rack will ensure they get nice and crispy. But if your oven is already working overtime (which it likely is on Thanksgiving), use an air fryer instead. This countertop appliance will get the job done too, and the tots will be crispy all the way around, due to rapid hot air circulation.
As for seasoning, salt and pepper are great, but if you want to maintain the savory-sweet flavor French fried onions give the original casserole, season your tots accordingly. Dust your tots with a bit of onion and garlic powder before topping your casserole to mimic the flavor. Be wary of adding too much seasoning, though — many frozen tater tot brands come pre-seasoned, and you don't want to overpower the casserole with tots that are too salty. We've got a ranked list of different frozen tot brands, if you don't already have a favorite.
Many guests avoid green bean casserole, due to its bland reputation. But who doesn't love tater tots? Serving this upgraded dish is sure to impress, in both appearance and flavor.