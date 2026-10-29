Ina Garten's Luscious Mashed Potatoes Call For Just 4 Main Ingredients And 30 Minutes

Mashed potatoes are among all of the glorious foodstuffs that state pretty much exactly what they are right in the title. They're potatoes that have been mashed. But it only takes a few more ingredients to make each batch different than the last. Food Network fave and inveterate cookbook writer Ina Garten adds whole milk, unsalted butter, and sour cream to make spuds that will be worthy of any contessas who happen to be gathering around your table, barefoot or otherwise.

Garten calls these her "classic mashed potatoes" in a "Barefoot Contessa" clip; a dish that's plenty enjoyable as is, but with oodles of room for enhancements. Provided that you're careful not to over-mix and make your mashed potatoes gluey, you can incorporate these same ingredients — plus salt and black pepper — time after time for an equally comforting finish in under half an hour once the veggies have been boiled and the dairy and seasonings have been combined. You can also tinker with an infinite array of extras to tailor the potatoes to your taste, not to mention whatever else is on the table, or even the time of year, in perpetuity. In the clip, Garten details white truffle butter, grated Parmesan, and garlic mashed potato varieties. Further adaptations also abound.