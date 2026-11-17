Move Over, Syrup — Restaurant-Worthy Pancakes Start With This Canned Staple From Your Cabinet
Pancakes are never a bad way to start your morning. A fluffy, pillowy flapjack topped with butter and maple syrup will always be a staple breakfast. While the classic toppings are delicious, there are many ways to upgrade your morning pancakes. You can keep it sweet with ingredients like Nutella, or add on savory additions such as bacon. If you're interested in recreating the ultimate restaurant-style pancakes at home, there's one topping that will take your pancakes to the next level. Grab a can of pie filling from your pantry for pancakes with the perfect fruity flavor.
There are plenty of uses for pie filling beyond the actual pie, such as using it to top off your brownies, and pancakes are no exception. Not only does pie filling add a bright fruity flavor, but the fruit filling will give your pancakes a nice saucy finish. Whether you're using cherry, blueberry, or even pumpkin pie filling, pancakes are the perfect neutral base to experiment with flavors. Trust us: You'll never pick up a bottle of maple syrup again.
How to make pie filling pancakes even tastier
There's no wrong way to assemble your pancakes with pie filling, but there are some helpful tips you can follow for the tastiest result. While you can add your filling to your pancakes fresh out of the can, warming the fruit first will make it even more comforting and delicious. If you're using a sour pie filling flavor like cherry or raspberry, try adding a bit of honey or brown sugar to the mixture to balance the tartness. Or, add in vanilla or almond extract for more sweetness. If your pie filling is a bit too thick and not saucy enough for your liking, you can thin it out by adding in a bit of water.
To take your pie filling pancakes to the next level, introduce some complementary ingredients based on what flavor filling you've chosen. For example, if you're doing an apple or pumpkin pie filling, you can add on toppings like pecans or walnuts for a warm, nutty note that pairs beautifully. You could even make a homemade whipped cream using a simple tool to top off your pancakes. Whichever additional ingredients you choose for your pancakes, the final result will be a soft, airy pancake with a sweet and jammy finish. Syrup may be the most iconic pairing for pancakes, but pie filling might just take its place.