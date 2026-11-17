Pancakes are never a bad way to start your morning. A fluffy, pillowy flapjack topped with butter and maple syrup will always be a staple breakfast. While the classic toppings are delicious, there are many ways to upgrade your morning pancakes. You can keep it sweet with ingredients like Nutella, or add on savory additions such as bacon. If you're interested in recreating the ultimate restaurant-style pancakes at home, there's one topping that will take your pancakes to the next level. Grab a can of pie filling from your pantry for pancakes with the perfect fruity flavor.

There are plenty of uses for pie filling beyond the actual pie, such as using it to top off your brownies, and pancakes are no exception. Not only does pie filling add a bright fruity flavor, but the fruit filling will give your pancakes a nice saucy finish. Whether you're using cherry, blueberry, or even pumpkin pie filling, pancakes are the perfect neutral base to experiment with flavors. Trust us: You'll never pick up a bottle of maple syrup again.