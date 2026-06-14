Brownies Are Even Better When Topped With This Canned Ingredient
There's nothing like a gooey brownie fresh out of the oven. Whether you're making them homemade or using one of the many great boxed mix brands out there, brownies are a fantastic way to satisfy your chocolate craving. While these fudgy treats are delicious as they are, there are a number of ways to get creative with the dessert. If you're looking to pair your brownies with other tasty flavors, there's one canned ingredient you need to be adding to your finished result. Using canned cherry pie filling as a topping will take your brownies to the next level.
Cherry pie filling might be tasty in pie form, but it's also the perfect topping for brownies. The tartness of the cherry adds a nice contrast to the rich chocolate flavor, giving your dessert the ideal balance of flavors. If the chocolate is ever too intense for you, the cherries will also add just the right amount of sweet, syrupy, fruitiness to cut through the richness. You can make your own cherry filling at home by heating cherries, sugar, water, cornstarch, and vanilla in a saucepan, of course, but there are many tasty canned cherry pie fillings you can find at the grocery store for more convenience.
How to add cherry pie filling to your brownies
Assembling your brownies with cherry pie filling is as simple as spreading the mixture on top of your brownies after they've cooled down. If the mixture feels too syrupy, adding more cherries to the store-bought filling is an easy fix. Alternatively, try adding a layer of vanilla frosting mixed with cream cheese on top of the brownies first, then spread the fruit filling on top for a cherry cheesecake version. You could also add a layer of chocolate ganache under the cherries for even more chocolatey goodness.
Adding the cherry pie filling inside the brownies is another option. You can do so by layering the brownie batter and pie filling in the pan before baking. If cherries aren't your jam, you can also experiment with other canned pie fillings, such as blueberry, raspberry, or strawberry. These brownies can be stored in the refrigerator and will last for four to five days. Whether you're making the chocolate cherry brownies for a holiday gathering or just as a late night treat, this dessert is sure to fulfill a sweet tooth.