Brownies Are Even Better When Topped With This Canned Ingredient

There's nothing like a gooey brownie fresh out of the oven. Whether you're making them homemade or using one of the many great boxed mix brands out there, brownies are a fantastic way to satisfy your chocolate craving. While these fudgy treats are delicious as they are, there are a number of ways to get creative with the dessert. If you're looking to pair your brownies with other tasty flavors, there's one canned ingredient you need to be adding to your finished result. Using canned cherry pie filling as a topping will take your brownies to the next level.

Cherry pie filling might be tasty in pie form, but it's also the perfect topping for brownies. The tartness of the cherry adds a nice contrast to the rich chocolate flavor, giving your dessert the ideal balance of flavors. If the chocolate is ever too intense for you, the cherries will also add just the right amount of sweet, syrupy, fruitiness to cut through the richness. You can make your own cherry filling at home by heating cherries, sugar, water, cornstarch, and vanilla in a saucepan, of course, but there are many tasty canned cherry pie fillings you can find at the grocery store for more convenience.