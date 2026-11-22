Ditch The Bread — Make Savory Reuben Bowls With Just 4 Ingredients
When you want a deli-style sandwich, the iconic Reuben is pretty easy to make. You can use either corned beef or pastrami, and pair it with creamy Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Between the savory corned beef, tangy Thousand Island, and sauerkraut, and that mild, nutty Swiss cheese, you don't even need the rye bread — it's more like a vessel that holds all of these items together. For a lower-carb version of the classic Reuben, toss the four main ingredients together to build Reuben bowls.
For ease, purchase pre-cooked corned beef or pastrami from a local deli or your nearby grocery store. These meats typically take a few hours to cook, so it's worth it to buy pre-made and save yourself the time. To distribute the ingredients, layer the bowl with the meat at the bottom. Then add a thin layer of sauerkraut across the meat, and use a squeeze bottle to evenly distribute the Thousand Island (rather than adding globs of it with a spoon). Finally, grate a block of Swiss to evenly distribute the cheese. The bowl can be served cold or prepared an oven-safe or microwave-safe dish if you want to warm it up before eating it.
Other flavors to add to the Reuben bowl
Those four main ingredients are all you need, but what if you miss the starchiness of the bread? One simple answer is croutons. Packaged croutons are a great way to add bread back into the mix, or you can make your own croutons by toasting slightly stale rye bread for an even truer Reuben. Distribute the croutons throughout the bowl for a Reuben bowl with all the same flavors you're used to.
Each of the four main ingredients provides most of the flavor contrast you need, but for a hint of subtle sweetness, top the bowl with some caramelized onions. You can also add a little brightness to this dish by garnishing it with some fresh herbs. Parsley's mild, peppery, and earthy flavor makes it a great herb for adding balance, while chopped chives add a little acidity to finish the dish. You can also get brightness and acidity from a squeeze of lemon juice. If you're craving spice, mix a hint of sriracha right into the Thousand Island dressing, or add thinly sliced jalapeños to the bowl for both spice and crunch.