When you want a deli-style sandwich, the iconic Reuben is pretty easy to make. You can use either corned beef or pastrami, and pair it with creamy Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on rye bread. Between the savory corned beef, tangy Thousand Island, and sauerkraut, and that mild, nutty Swiss cheese, you don't even need the rye bread — it's more like a vessel that holds all of these items together. For a lower-carb version of the classic Reuben, toss the four main ingredients together to build Reuben bowls.

For ease, purchase pre-cooked corned beef or pastrami from a local deli or your nearby grocery store. These meats typically take a few hours to cook, so it's worth it to buy pre-made and save yourself the time. To distribute the ingredients, layer the bowl with the meat at the bottom. Then add a thin layer of sauerkraut across the meat, and use a squeeze bottle to evenly distribute the Thousand Island (rather than adding globs of it with a spoon). Finally, grate a block of Swiss to evenly distribute the cheese. The bowl can be served cold or prepared an oven-safe or microwave-safe dish if you want to warm it up before eating it.