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Broccoli is one of the most popular vegetables in the U.S., and if you're one of the many adults who like it, you might like giving it a Chinese restaurant twist. Just add a dash of the beef and broccoli seasoning mix for an easy yet flavorful boost. There's a Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix by SunBird for a little less than $2 at Walmart that does the job.

For a takeout-like experience, the tender beef cut that you need is a flank steak or any soft beef cut like ribeye. Stir-frying over high heat is the secret here, as it allows the meat to develop a delicious sear. Once it browns, you can take it out to make room for the broccoli, making sure to give it a good stir-fry, too. You'd want it to soften, but not too much that you don't get to enjoy its crunchy texture.

As the cherry on top, stir the beef and broccoli seasoning mix with soy sauce and water in a bowl. The meat should go back into the wok with the broccoli before you pour the mixture in. Remember to swish the sauce around to spread it evenly, and wait until it reaches a thick consistency. The result is a deeply savory dish with a hint of umami character. The succulent texture of the meat, paired with the gentle crunch of broccoli, makes for a satisfying pair with a greater depth.