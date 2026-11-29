Broccoli Gets Chinese Restaurant-Style Flavor When You Add A Packet Of This Seasoning
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Broccoli is one of the most popular vegetables in the U.S., and if you're one of the many adults who like it, you might like giving it a Chinese restaurant twist. Just add a dash of the beef and broccoli seasoning mix for an easy yet flavorful boost. There's a Beef & Broccoli Seasoning Mix by SunBird for a little less than $2 at Walmart that does the job.
For a takeout-like experience, the tender beef cut that you need is a flank steak or any soft beef cut like ribeye. Stir-frying over high heat is the secret here, as it allows the meat to develop a delicious sear. Once it browns, you can take it out to make room for the broccoli, making sure to give it a good stir-fry, too. You'd want it to soften, but not too much that you don't get to enjoy its crunchy texture.
As the cherry on top, stir the beef and broccoli seasoning mix with soy sauce and water in a bowl. The meat should go back into the wok with the broccoli before you pour the mixture in. Remember to swish the sauce around to spread it evenly, and wait until it reaches a thick consistency. The result is a deeply savory dish with a hint of umami character. The succulent texture of the meat, paired with the gentle crunch of broccoli, makes for a satisfying pair with a greater depth.
Make a successful beef and broccoli dish
To get the best result, it's important to have the most tender stir-fry meat. Aside from choosing something like flank steak, there are extra steps for it to reach a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Just let the meat soak in a mixture of water and baking soda for half an hour to make it tender, then proceed with the Chinese restaurant stir-fry technique called velveting, which requires marinating the meat in oil and cornstarch for a maximum of one hour. This mixture ensures that the succulence of the meat stays intact during cooking. But leave it for longer, and it will develop an unappetizing texture, so set the timer on.
You can add other ingredients to make the dish more interesting, like mushrooms and carrots. While they're not something you'd typically find in a beef and broccoli plate from a Chinese restaurant, you can live by the rules of your kitchen here. Alternatively, adding more broccoli than meat is entirely possible if you want to focus on a fiber boost. Nevertheless, the beef and broccoli dish is best served over a steaming bowl of white rice, which cuts through the rich character of the entrée, creating a nice balance. Fried rice can join the party instead, but something simple like egg fried rice is best to not overshadow the main course.