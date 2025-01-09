Chinese Restaurant Stir Fry Is Better Than Yours Because Of This Technique

There are lots of standbys on many Chinese restaurant menus: Moo Shu beef, Singapore noodles, lo mein, sesame chicken, General Tso's, and sweet and sour pork. But, try as you might, it seems like no matter where you get the recipe, you can never quite replicate those dishes perfectly — especially the ones with chicken as the main ingredient. One of the reasons for that involves the technique used to create that soft, luscious, and succulent bite.

If you're not leaning into the power of velveting your chicken, then you're not going to achieve the perfection that is Chinese stir fry. No, velveting doesn't mean draping your hens in soft fabric and telling them they're fabulous. Rather, velveting is a technique used to soften the fibers of the meat, giving you a delicious and tender bite when the dish is freshly made — or even reheated as leftovers. This isn't an ancient Chinese secret that's inaccessible to those not in the know; It only requires a little science.