The Only Technique You Need For The Most Tender Stir-Fried Meat

Did you know that velvet doesn't just refer to the luxury fabric? It's actually a cooking technique that will transform your stir-fried meats. Velveting is why stir-fried dishes at Chinese restaurants taste so much better than the ones you make at home, but never fear! Once you master this meat prep technique, you'll be able to whip up stir-fried dishes like kung pao chicken or beef and broccoli so succulent you'll swear you ordered takeout.

There are a few ways to velvet meat before stir-frying, but the basic idea is to marinate your protein (typically chicken, beef, or pork) with starch and oil, which gives the surface of the meat a velvety texture, and then lock in moisture by cooking it in oil or boiling it in water. Sounds simple enough, but to find out exactly why this technique is so crucial in Chinese cuisine and how to properly employ it, Chowhound spoke with Kenny Leung, the executive chef of YAO (@yaorestaurant on Instagram) in New York City.

"Velveting the meat helps to retain the natural juice and flavor and also keeps the meat moist and tender," Leung says. "When the seasoning and flavors are locked in through velveting, the outcome is near perfection."