The Tender Beef Cuts You Need For Takeout-Worthy Beef And Broccoli

If you wander into an Asian specialty market, you'll find thin-sliced meats cut specifically for dishes like ramen, kalbi, or hot pots. But for popular stir fry dishes like beef and broccoli, flank steak is where it's at. This cut of beef comes from the abdominal muscles on the lower rear of a cow's belly, below the loin. It's lean and full of flavor, standing out nicely in dishes featuring strong sauces and umami-rich ingredients.

Because it's not marbled with fat, and the muscle fibers (or grain) are long, flank steak works best when it can be marinated or braised at high heat. This is perfect for beef and broccoli, where the meat is traditionally "velveted," or tenderized with baking soda (and often corn starch), then marinated in soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a rice wine like Shaoxing wine or mirin. In addition, flank steak tends to be a less expensive cut, ideal for restaurants trying to turn a profit, and home cooks aiming to stretch their food budgets.

The steaks are typically a little too thick for stir-fry, so you'll want to butterfly them first. On YouTube, Chef J. Kenji López-Alt demonstrated the best way to prepare lean beef for stir fry: Cut into 2-inch wide strips along the long grains, then slice on a bias (45-degree angle) against the grain into inch-long pieces. This maximizes surface exposure, shortens the grain, and speeds up cooking time.

