If you've ever had the pleasure of trying deep-fried turkey, you know it's moist, flavorful, and (to be honest) so much better than most turkeys that come out of the oven. It follows logically, then, to consider deep frying a whole chicken. After all, a chicken is typically much smaller than a turkey, so it makes sense that it would be less of an undertaking (with an equally delicious result).

To deep-fry a chicken, you'll follow many of the same basic rules you would to fry a turkey — it just won't take as long. Both birds take approximately three to five minutes per pound to deep-fry. It's super important to use a meat thermometer after you take your chicken out of the hot oil — you'll want to make sure that the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Use your thermometer to check three areas: the thickest part of the breast and the innermost portions of both the thigh and the wing. While deep-frying a chicken is pretty simple, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you're maximizing the flavor of your bird (and staying safe throughout the process, of course).