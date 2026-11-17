People Deep-Fry Turkeys — So Why Not Try It With A Whole Chicken?
If you've ever had the pleasure of trying deep-fried turkey, you know it's moist, flavorful, and (to be honest) so much better than most turkeys that come out of the oven. It follows logically, then, to consider deep frying a whole chicken. After all, a chicken is typically much smaller than a turkey, so it makes sense that it would be less of an undertaking (with an equally delicious result).
To deep-fry a chicken, you'll follow many of the same basic rules you would to fry a turkey — it just won't take as long. Both birds take approximately three to five minutes per pound to deep-fry. It's super important to use a meat thermometer after you take your chicken out of the hot oil — you'll want to make sure that the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Use your thermometer to check three areas: the thickest part of the breast and the innermost portions of both the thigh and the wing. While deep-frying a chicken is pretty simple, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to make sure you're maximizing the flavor of your bird (and staying safe throughout the process, of course).
What you need to know before deep frying a chicken
Ready to prep your whole chicken for the fryer? You might want to consider brining it first. Soaking your chicken in a brine can make a serious difference in both the flavor and texture of the end result. You could also try dry-brining your chicken à la Ina Garten to help keep the meat juicy and flavorful. No matter what method you choose to prep your chicken, you'll want to be sure to season it well before it hits the hot oil. Start with plenty of pepper and your favorite seasonings, adjusting the amount of salt you use depending on whether you've already brined your chicken. Paprika and garlic powder work well together, and you can also throw some onion powder, Italian seasoning, and cumin into the mix to create a super-savory, flavorful blend.
When it comes to safety, you'll want to make sure you don't make any of the mistakes everyone makes with deep-fried turkey when you're making a deep-fried chicken. Choose your oil wisely — you want to look for something with a high smoke point. Refined avocado oil is a great pick — it won't start to smoke until around 520 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you're using an electric fryer designed for indoor use or an outdoor propane fryer, it's important to make sure your chicken is completely thawed and thoroughly dry before it hits the oil. Taking some time to prepare your chicken before it hits the fryer — and following safety tips — can help you create a delicious fried whole chicken that'll rival the taste you get from a deep-fried turkey.