10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Deep Fried Turkey

When it comes to preparing the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, the turkey, it's safe to say that most of us will resort to our tried-and-true, oven-baked recipes. These preparations are undoubtedly classics, as the bird can be stuffed with any number of dressings, paired with aromatics, and prepared safely within the comfort of one's own home. However, for folks who aren't afraid to get their hands greasy, there is an alternative: deep-frying the bird.

Not only is watching a massive Thanksgiving turkey fry to a crisp in a pot of sizzling, spattering oil a spectacle, but it also renders the skin of the turkey perfectly crisp and flavorful. That being said, the risk-to-reward ratio for many folks is skewed in the direction of, "Yeah, I think oven-baking is fine." There is no shortage of videos posted on YouTube and shared on social media of deep-fried turkeys going horrendously wrong, leading to explosions, house fires, and outright dangerous situations. However, as long as you're safely frying your bird — and taking all the precautions to ensure that it comes out crisp and flavorful — you might consider deep-frying your turkey going forward. In order to get some insights on what not to do when deep-frying a turkey, we consulted the experts: Jonas Favela, executive chef at Stock & Bond and Tellers inside The National, Autograph Collection in Oklahoma City, and executive chef Sergio Ledesma of Geraldine's in Austin, Texas. They shared the biggest safety mistakes folks make with deep-fried turkey and how to safely, and flavorfully, prepare your bird.