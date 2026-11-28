Here in the U.S., we've got a thing for steakhouses. They've got a long and storied history – steakhouses were quite different in the 1800s, for example — and today, when we're in the mood for a steak and a night out, we've got a ton of options. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose which restaurant to hit up. For diners trying to decide between Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, the deciding factor sometimes comes down to one menu item: prime rib. Texas Roadhouse has it, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't (at least not anymore), making it an easy decision for diners to opt for Texas Roadhouse when they're craving a prime rib dinner.

With tons of marbling and a tender texture, prime rib is slow-roasted, offering a ton of flavor as the fat of the steak renders into the rest of the meat. At one time, you could go to either steakhouse and order a mouthwatering prime rib, but this is no longer the case. The once-beloved prime rib at Longhorn Steakhouse was discontinued years ago, making those who prefer the cut turn to Texas Roadhouse. The chain's prime rib is served with two sides and, of course, an unlimited tableside supply of the rolls that Texas Roadhouse bakes fresh every five minutes. While there's certainly plenty that customers love about Longhorn Steakhouse, it no longer caters to those looking for a prime rib dinner. Let's take a look at exactly what makes the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse so near and dear to the hearts of diners.