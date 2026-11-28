The Menu Item Customers Say Makes Them Choose Texas Roadhouse Over Longhorn Steakhouse
Here in the U.S., we've got a thing for steakhouses. They've got a long and storied history – steakhouses were quite different in the 1800s, for example — and today, when we're in the mood for a steak and a night out, we've got a ton of options. So many, in fact, that it can be hard to choose which restaurant to hit up. For diners trying to decide between Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse, the deciding factor sometimes comes down to one menu item: prime rib. Texas Roadhouse has it, Longhorn Steakhouse doesn't (at least not anymore), making it an easy decision for diners to opt for Texas Roadhouse when they're craving a prime rib dinner.
With tons of marbling and a tender texture, prime rib is slow-roasted, offering a ton of flavor as the fat of the steak renders into the rest of the meat. At one time, you could go to either steakhouse and order a mouthwatering prime rib, but this is no longer the case. The once-beloved prime rib at Longhorn Steakhouse was discontinued years ago, making those who prefer the cut turn to Texas Roadhouse. The chain's prime rib is served with two sides and, of course, an unlimited tableside supply of the rolls that Texas Roadhouse bakes fresh every five minutes. While there's certainly plenty that customers love about Longhorn Steakhouse, it no longer caters to those looking for a prime rib dinner. Let's take a look at exactly what makes the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse so near and dear to the hearts of diners.
What diners say about the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse — and how to get the best version
We dug deep into social media to find out what people are saying about the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse, and it turns out that many are seriously impressed. Some say that the taste of the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is fantastic, especially for the price (in Pennsylvania, a 12-ounce prime rib meal starts at about $27). Others have mentioned that the cut is hit or miss, with the texture sometimes being perfect and other times being tough. If you're heading to Texas Roadhouse, it's a good idea to head to the restaurant when it's busy to get the freshest possible prime rib — a server on Reddit specifically recommends ordering it on busy weekends.
One Redditor recommends asking your server to sear your prime rib on the flattop before serving it, and we can see why this would be an upgrade. When meat browns, the Maillard reaction takes place, unlocking new depths of flavor that would be especially delightful with the juicy, tender richness of prime rib. Next time you're craving prime rib, you'll want to head to Texas Roadhouse (not Longhorn Steakhouse) to get your fix.