What The Average Steakhouse Was Like In The 1800s

Life in the 1800s was certainly different than it is today, but the love of great food has been around forever. While steakhouses are considered an upscale dining option in the modern world, this wasn't always the case. The earliest steakhouses in the U.S. were known as chop houses. Chop houses were designed for men (women were typically only served when with a male companion in the 1800s) and were typically dusty, no-frills restaurants where they could enjoy grilled meat and beer or liquor after a day of work. The idea came across the pond from London, and quickly became popular in New York.

Beefsteak banquets also began to take hold in New York in the 19th century, and were often used as fundraisers. They weren't exactly restaurants, and they offered a more upscale environment than a chop house. Beefsteak banquets provided guests with an absolutely massive amount of steak (often all-you-can-eat) accompanied by beer. Fun fact: utensils weren't served at beefsteak banquets, and attendees were expected to dig in with their bare hands. Eventually, the hifalutin, upscale atmosphere of beefsteak banquets were combined with the hearty, warm-you-to-your-bones food offered by chop houses, and the modern steakhouse was born. In the latter half of the 1800s, what we think of as modern steakhouses began to show up in New York City, and eventually, out west.