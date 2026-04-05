Use This Tip To Get The Freshest Possible Prime Rib At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse offers plenty of southern-inspired dishes, from country fried chicken to a surprisingly delicious fried catfish. But the restaurant is also known for various steak cuts and one of its fastest-selling items: prime rib. Texas Roadhouse often sells out of the prime rib on busier nights, and it turns out that if you want the freshest possible cut, you should dine in when it's busy.
The chain's prime rib is made from a slow-roasted ribeye, which is coated in a marinade before it sits for up to 24 hours. This lets the meat soak up the marinade, giving it even more flavor. Then, it cooks for about an hour and rests for 15 minutes before it's sliced. But according to one Reddit user who claims to be an employee, your best bet is to get them on a busy night. "How fresh it is will depend on how busy your roadhouse is. The busier, the better because those prime ribs sit in dedicated warmer," they wrote in r/steak. However, the employee also suggested that any cut of Texas Roadhouse's prime rib is worth eating and confessed they've eaten it at a week old (don't worry — that would never be served to a customer).
You can request a certain prime rib cut
The prime rib gets a somewhat-crispy crust on its exterior while staying rare in the center, which helps give it its signature flavor and texture. But if you're a big fan of that exterior, you can actually request that specific cut. "You can also request 'end cut' if you love the bark like me, and a good roadhouse sets these aside in the warmer assuming someone will request it," The Reddit user wrote, also adding that there's no extra charge for the request.
The prime rib generally receives good reviews from customers, but the actual experience might depend on your location. "The consistency of Texas Roadhouse prime rib is unmatched. It's always tender, flavorful, and doesn't break the bank. Pretty hard to beat," one person wrote on another r/steak Reddit thread. However, other users said that it ultimately depends on the franchisee, as they've had different prime rib experiences — some being much better than others — from one Texas Roadhouse to the next.