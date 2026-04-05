Use This Tip To Get The Freshest Possible Prime Rib At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers plenty of southern-inspired dishes, from country fried chicken to a surprisingly delicious fried catfish. But the restaurant is also known for various steak cuts and one of its fastest-selling items: prime rib. Texas Roadhouse often sells out of the prime rib on busier nights, and it turns out that if you want the freshest possible cut, you should dine in when it's busy.

The chain's prime rib is made from a slow-roasted ribeye, which is coated in a marinade before it sits for up to 24 hours. This lets the meat soak up the marinade, giving it even more flavor. Then, it cooks for about an hour and rests for 15 minutes before it's sliced. But according to one Reddit user who claims to be an employee, your best bet is to get them on a busy night. "How fresh it is will depend on how busy your roadhouse is. The busier, the better because those prime ribs sit in dedicated warmer," they wrote in r/steak. However, the employee also suggested that any cut of Texas Roadhouse's prime rib is worth eating and confessed they've eaten it at a week old (don't worry — that would never be served to a customer).