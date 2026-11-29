Tomato soup is too often seen more as an accompaniment than as its own dish. Of course, there's no denying the appeal of a bowl of tomato soup with, say, grilled cheese. But it would be great if tomato soup could, for once, steal the spotlight. And while, yes, you could absolutely just serve up tomato soup as-is, one small change can turn that creamy, mild bowl into the star that it deserves to be. Just add a jar of roasted red peppers to give this soup a bit of a twist.

The taste of roasted red peppers is sweet, bright, and a bit smoky (thanks to the roasting) which will give your soup plenty of depth. Plus, these jarred peppers have almost the same amount of flavor as their freshly roasted counterpart, but with the convenience of being already prepared and ready to be added to soup. The best part? They're super easy to incorporate into your usual recipe. Simply add the drained roasted red peppers into your tomato base (one 12-ounce jar is great for two cans of tomatoes), then simmer and blend in a heat-safe blender until the soup reaches your preferred texture.