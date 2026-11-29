Give Basic Tomato Soup A Savory Flavor Boost With A Jar Of This Roasted Ingredient
Tomato soup is too often seen more as an accompaniment than as its own dish. Of course, there's no denying the appeal of a bowl of tomato soup with, say, grilled cheese. But it would be great if tomato soup could, for once, steal the spotlight. And while, yes, you could absolutely just serve up tomato soup as-is, one small change can turn that creamy, mild bowl into the star that it deserves to be. Just add a jar of roasted red peppers to give this soup a bit of a twist.
The taste of roasted red peppers is sweet, bright, and a bit smoky (thanks to the roasting) which will give your soup plenty of depth. Plus, these jarred peppers have almost the same amount of flavor as their freshly roasted counterpart, but with the convenience of being already prepared and ready to be added to soup. The best part? They're super easy to incorporate into your usual recipe. Simply add the drained roasted red peppers into your tomato base (one 12-ounce jar is great for two cans of tomatoes), then simmer and blend in a heat-safe blender until the soup reaches your preferred texture.
More ways to perk up your tomato soup
You can use roasted red peppers in both from-scratch recipes and canned tomato soups. Either way, you're in for a treat. If you are using canned soup, add it straight to the blender along with the drained peppers. Then simmer everything and serve. For smaller portions, decrease the amount of peppers. For example, if you're only making one can of concentrated tomato soup, which yields about 11 ounces, add half the amount of peppers as you would for a larger batch. Adjust based on your own personal tastes and preferences.
Want to add even more flavor? Feel free to try more mix-ins to build a layered soup. For example, if you want a bit more tanginess and creaminess, add some goat cheese to the mix. This soft cheese complements both red peppers and tomatoes, and will bring a good bit of its own tart flavor to boot. You can add a little toward the end of cooking and stir until it fully dissolves, or sprinkle it on top as a lovely cheesy garnish. A scoop of cottage cheese too can make your tomato soup creamier. You can also double down on your soup's smokiness by adding a bit of that old savory standby, liquid smoke. This is a potent ingredient, of course, so only add a small amount (about ¼ teaspoon or less). You can stick to just roasted red peppers or add this extra flourish — either way, your tomato soup will be so much more flavorful than before.