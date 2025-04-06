Make A Creamier Tomato Soup With A Scoop Of Cottage Cheese

A bowl of wonderfully comforting tomato soup can go a long way in soothing your soul on a cold, rainy day. Whether you pair it with some crispy, fresh-out-of-the-oven croutons or a classic, no-frills grilled cheese sandwich, this delicious stew will win you over instantly. There's something about tomato soup's creaminess that hits our taste buds just right. The usual way to level it up is by adding a bit of parmesan or a splash of heavy cream. But while these additions do a great job in balancing the tomatoes' acidity and making the dish undeniably satisfying, have you ever thought about adding in some cottage cheese?

Cottage cheese is a game-changer for a high protein egg salad, but its protein content is just one of many reasons to use it in your tomato soup. Aside from upgrading the soup's texture, it also boosts the absorption of lycopene — an antioxidant in tomatoes that helps protect our DNA and which becomes more available to our bodies when paired with the fat content in cottage cheese. Mild and slightly salty, cottage cheese is typically vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free, however, some brands might throw in a bit of wheat starch, which acts as a stabilizer and improves its texture. Nevertheless, it will add a whole new layer of richness to the dish, and due to its neutral taste, you'll barely even notice it's there once it's blended with the rest of the ingredients. But which type of cottage cheese should you go for?