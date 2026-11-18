Longhorn's Most Protein-Rich Entree When You're Not In The Mood For Steak
When you go to Longhorn Steakhouse, and you want to enjoy a meal that's packed with protein, it makes sense to order a steak. If you're just not in the mood for beef, you should be glad to know that steak isn't your only option. One of the restaurant's Grill Master Combos, the 9-ounce Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs, provides a whopping 130 grams of protein — more than every steak on the menu, save the 22-ounce Longhorn porterhouse.
Where, exactly, does all this protein come from? The chicken contributes 68 grams of protein (and a ton of flavor — it actually tastes similar to fettuccine Alfredo), while the half-rack of ribs offers another 62 grams (and, according to reviews, they're the absolute best restaurant BBQ ribs you can get). If that's not enough, let's take a look at how you can take the protein content of your Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs at Longhorn even higher.
How to add even more protein to your meal at Longhorn Steakhouse
If the 130 grams of protein in your Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs Grill Master Combo at Longhorn Steakhouse isn't quite getting you to your protein goal, fear not — you have options. While you might not think about ordering pasta as a side when you're trying to ramp up your protein, the Steakhouse Mac & Cheese actually has the most protein of any side on the chain's menu at 26 grams per serving. You get a second side with your meal, and the side with the second-highest protein content on the menu is the Loaded Idaho Baked Potato with 11 grams. This brings the grand protein total for your meal to 167 grams.
If you want to boost your protein even more, order an appetizer. The Spicy Chicken Bites offer 43 grams of protein, for example, while the Seasoned Steakhouse Wings pack in 53 grams (they actually scored second place in our Longhorn Steakhouse appetizer ranking). Whether you opt for a protein-rich side or add an appetizer, there are plenty of ways to boost the already impressive content of Longhorn Steakhouse's Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs Grill Master Combo.