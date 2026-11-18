When you go to Longhorn Steakhouse, and you want to enjoy a meal that's packed with protein, it makes sense to order a steak. If you're just not in the mood for beef, you should be glad to know that steak isn't your only option. One of the restaurant's Grill Master Combos, the 9-ounce Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs, provides a whopping 130 grams of protein — more than every steak on the menu, save the 22-ounce Longhorn porterhouse.

Where, exactly, does all this protein come from? The chicken contributes 68 grams of protein (and a ton of flavor — it actually tastes similar to fettuccine Alfredo), while the half-rack of ribs offers another 62 grams (and, according to reviews, they're the absolute best restaurant BBQ ribs you can get). If that's not enough, let's take a look at how you can take the protein content of your Parmesan Crusted Chicken with Half-Rack Baby Back Ribs at Longhorn even higher.