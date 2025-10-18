The Absolute Best Restaurant BBQ Ribs Actually Come From A Steakhouse, According To Reviews
The All-American barbecue just isn't complete without the promise of some sticky ribs. With varying techniques and styles found across the nation in places such as Texas, the Carolinas, or even rib tip-loving Illinois, barbecue ribs are a staple national food that has even had international influence in the United Kingdom. When seeking out a place to enjoy barbecue ribs, one of the top locations for a sticky and perfectly flavorsome stack isn't one of the many hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants in the U.S., or even a Kansas City eatery that Anthony Bourdain swore by for his barbecue needs. Instead, look no further than Longhorn Steakhouse to get your hands on a good plate of ribs, according to reviews.
When we sat down to research the chain restaurants offering the best ribs, according to customer reviews across various social media platforms, forums, and review sites, the praise for Longhorn Steakhouse stood out. Longhorn Steakhouse landed in the U.S. in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1981 and has been touting Western-style, top quality dining experiences at an affordable price ever since. With over 600 restaurants across the U.S., the restaurant is rising in popularity, becoming not only famous for its variety of juicy steaks but also its barbecue offerings. The chain offers baby back ribs that are slow-cooked until tender, flavored with special seasoning, grilled, and then brushed with a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. The ribs cost around $20.79 for a half rack and $27.29 for a full rack, depending on the location.
What sets Longhorn Steakhouse's BBQ ribs apart from the rest?
While ribs might not be the most obvious menu item to consider when opting for a meal at a steakhouse, those who have chosen the dish speak highly of it in terms of taste, texture, appearance, and the flavor-packed bourbon barbecue sauce. Customers appreciate how tender the ribs are, with one reviewer on TikTok boasting that they could hardly "pick up the bone without the meat falling off." Another reviewer on YouTube even crowned Longhorn as their "new favorite chain restaurant for ribs."
The ribs maintain a perfect softness while also being crispy and seasoned to smoky perfection. You can order them with cinnamon-sugar sweet potatoes and a side of creamy mac and cheese — a balance of Southern flavors that adds to the barbecue experience. The barbecue sauce is a balance between sweet and spicy, and the chain usually offers an extra serving of it to keep the barbecue flavors strong until the last mouthful.
Many compare Texas Roadhouse's ribs to Longhorn Steakhouse's set, with Texas Roadhouse's being a few dollars cheaper at around $18.99 for a half rack and $24.49 for a full rack, depending on the location. While both restaurants receive good reviews, Longhorn's ribs are sweeter, and they've successfully kept diners searching the menu for something other than sirloin on the menu. It might be time to consider swapping your steak order for the crowd-pleasing barbecue ribs next time you visit your local Longhorn.