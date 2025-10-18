The Absolute Best Restaurant BBQ Ribs Actually Come From A Steakhouse, According To Reviews

The All-American barbecue just isn't complete without the promise of some sticky ribs. With varying techniques and styles found across the nation in places such as Texas, the Carolinas, or even rib tip-loving Illinois, barbecue ribs are a staple national food that has even had international influence in the United Kingdom. When seeking out a place to enjoy barbecue ribs, one of the top locations for a sticky and perfectly flavorsome stack isn't one of the many hole-in-the-wall BBQ restaurants in the U.S., or even a Kansas City eatery that Anthony Bourdain swore by for his barbecue needs. Instead, look no further than Longhorn Steakhouse to get your hands on a good plate of ribs, according to reviews.

When we sat down to research the chain restaurants offering the best ribs, according to customer reviews across various social media platforms, forums, and review sites, the praise for Longhorn Steakhouse stood out. Longhorn Steakhouse landed in the U.S. in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1981 and has been touting Western-style, top quality dining experiences at an affordable price ever since. With over 600 restaurants across the U.S., the restaurant is rising in popularity, becoming not only famous for its variety of juicy steaks but also its barbecue offerings. The chain offers baby back ribs that are slow-cooked until tender, flavored with special seasoning, grilled, and then brushed with a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. The ribs cost around $20.79 for a half rack and $27.29 for a full rack, depending on the location.