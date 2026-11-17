Stuffing can be a surprisingly divisive topic. Everyone seems to have an opinion, from which ingredients to add to whether you should actually cook it inside the bird or not. There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes with stuffing though, and just one wrong move can turn the whole thing into bland mush. Of course, the occasional disappointing stuffing might be forgivable if it weren't one of the main dishes on our Thanksgiving tables, so it's crucial to get things right. Rather than play guessing games, we turned to best-selling cookbook author and home chef Danielle Walker for some expert stuffing guidance. According to Walker, you can swap bone broth for water to transform stuffing into a flavor-packed dish worthy of being at the center of a holiday table.

"Water just dilutes everything, while bone broth seasons the bread from the inside out and adds a savory depth that makes stuffing taste like it simmered all day," she explains. As for what kind of bone broth to use, that depends on your ingredients. For example, chicken broth pairs well with stuffings that include things like sausage, apples, and savory herbs. Walker also recommends using a homemade bone broth over a store-bought one because, as she says, "the natural gelatin gives the stuffing a richer, almost silky texture."

That's not to say you can't boost your stuffing's flavor with pre-packaged stock. Just be sure to choose carefully, as some store-bought bone broths are better than others.