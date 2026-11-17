Make Stuffing 10x More Flavorful With This Basic Liquid Swap
Stuffing can be a surprisingly divisive topic. Everyone seems to have an opinion, from which ingredients to add to whether you should actually cook it inside the bird or not. There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes with stuffing though, and just one wrong move can turn the whole thing into bland mush. Of course, the occasional disappointing stuffing might be forgivable if it weren't one of the main dishes on our Thanksgiving tables, so it's crucial to get things right. Rather than play guessing games, we turned to best-selling cookbook author and home chef Danielle Walker for some expert stuffing guidance. According to Walker, you can swap bone broth for water to transform stuffing into a flavor-packed dish worthy of being at the center of a holiday table.
"Water just dilutes everything, while bone broth seasons the bread from the inside out and adds a savory depth that makes stuffing taste like it simmered all day," she explains. As for what kind of bone broth to use, that depends on your ingredients. For example, chicken broth pairs well with stuffings that include things like sausage, apples, and savory herbs. Walker also recommends using a homemade bone broth over a store-bought one because, as she says, "the natural gelatin gives the stuffing a richer, almost silky texture."
That's not to say you can't boost your stuffing's flavor with pre-packaged stock. Just be sure to choose carefully, as some store-bought bone broths are better than others.
Other ingredients and cooking methods can help boost your stuffing's flavor
Despite all the advice, there's not really one right way to make stuffing. It's all about knowing what kind of flavor and texture you want to achieve and balancing the two. Using a beef broth will add more robust, meatier flavor than chicken stock, for example, so consider that when choosing other stuffing ingredients. And to get just the right texture, be sure to add in broth gradually until the bread is moist, not soggy.
Choosing the right bread is also key; day-old sourdough or challah bread are solid choices, though alternatives like pumpkin bread can make for a fall-festive stuffing. You don't even have to make the entire stuffing yourself either — there are various ways to enhance store-bought mixes (and it's totally up to you if you tell your guests the truth about it). If you do go this route, though, Danielle Walker recommends treating the store mix like a regular bread base and adding other ingredients like sauteed vegetables and seasonings.
For those looking to make vegetarian stuffings, veggie stock can be used instead of bone broth and still add way more flavor than water. However, Walker suggests making up for some of the lost flavor from bone-based stocks by using carefully chosen condiments and vegetables. "Sauteed mushrooms, deeply caramelized onions, and a splash of coconut aminos add a lot of savory depth," she says. "Roasted butternut squash, fresh herbs, and toasted nuts make [stuffing] feel hearty and festive."