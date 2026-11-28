Not Olive Loaf Or Liverwurst — This Flavorful Deli Meat Was Used For Sandwiches In The 1930s And Beyond
Over the years, American food preferences have changed. Once, deli meats like olive loaf, a bologna-like lunch meat studded with olives, were all the rage. There was another sandwich meat that today may seem a little strange but was once considered drool-worthy by delicatessen customers: beef tongue. Today, it's probably most associated with Mexican street tacos stuffed with lengua, the Spanish name for the cut of meat (that's how we first tried it). Back in the golden age of the NYC deli, during the period between WWI and WWII, beef tongue was also a fixture at Jewish delicatessens, where you could often get it prepared in various ways, either smoked, corned, or salted. It was then sliced thin and piled on rye with mustard and could be served hot or cold.
Before you pooh-pooh this deli meat, it's been described as tender, mild, rich, and beefy, with a hint of sweetness. It was, and still is, often served in combination with regular corned beef or pastrami. And it's been around for a long time. Jewish people brought their love of beef tongue with them from Eastern Europe when they settled in the U.S. in the late 19th century. Jewish delicatessens began popping up in New York City's Lower East Side and elsewhere in the country where there were large Jewish populations, and cured beef tongue, which often incorporated German cooking methods, was usually on the menu.
You can still find beef tongue in some traditional delis
The reason cured beef tongue was so popular, beyond its flavor and texture, was the price. A 1930 newspaper article from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch sang the praises of smoked beef tongue for its affordability for home cooks. "When properly cooked it makes a delicious main course for one meal and furnishes enough leftover for at least one sandwich lunch and croquettes," the paper effused.
Although beef tongue has fallen out of favor with the general public, as has the old-school German sandwich spread braunschweiger, there have been and remain some aficionados of this particular meat. You can still get beef tongue sandwiches at Jewish delis like Manhattan's Katz's Delicatessen and Los Angeles' Langer's Deli, or you can order it online from shops like Shelsky's in Brooklyn, if you want to try it for yourself. There are also recipes for making your own corned beef tongue online if that's more your style. In our research, we've come across more mentions of beef tongue sandwiches of late, so perhaps this old-fashioned deli staple is on the comeback trail. Either way, it's a meat you should try at least once. You may just become a believer.