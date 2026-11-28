Over the years, American food preferences have changed. Once, deli meats like olive loaf, a bologna-like lunch meat studded with olives, were all the rage. There was another sandwich meat that today may seem a little strange but was once considered drool-worthy by delicatessen customers: beef tongue. Today, it's probably most associated with Mexican street tacos stuffed with lengua, the Spanish name for the cut of meat (that's how we first tried it). Back in the golden age of the NYC deli, during the period between WWI and WWII, beef tongue was also a fixture at Jewish delicatessens, where you could often get it prepared in various ways, either smoked, corned, or salted. It was then sliced thin and piled on rye with mustard and could be served hot or cold.

Before you pooh-pooh this deli meat, it's been described as tender, mild, rich, and beefy, with a hint of sweetness. It was, and still is, often served in combination with regular corned beef or pastrami. And it's been around for a long time. Jewish people brought their love of beef tongue with them from Eastern Europe when they settled in the U.S. in the late 19th century. Jewish delicatessens began popping up in New York City's Lower East Side and elsewhere in the country where there were large Jewish populations, and cured beef tongue, which often incorporated German cooking methods, was usually on the menu.