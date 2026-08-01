Before Bologna, This German Sausage Sandwich Ruled The 1900s

Food trends come and go, and what was once a beloved meal may become nearly forgotten a few decades on. This is the case with a German-style sausage called braunschweiger. It used to be super popular, but alas, like another sandwich meat of yore, olive loaf, it has fallen off the culinary radar.

Lots of people (yours truly included) grew up eating this soft smoked sausage with a distinctive liver-y tang. It's typically made using pork, pork liver, and bacon, though it can include beef or veal, and by U.S. law must be made using 30% liver. A classic braunschweiger sandwich includes raw onions, mustard, and butter, with some versions also having pickles, mayonnaise, and a tomato slice.

Before bologna's heyday as the go-to cheap lunch meat in the mid-20th century, braunschweiger filled that role. The American version was named for the German city of Braunschweig, where a prototypical smoked raw pork sausage called mettwurst was historically eaten. We've found ads for the American version of the sausage dating to the 1880s, and by the early 20th century, there was a wide variety of brands making braunschweiger commercially. One of these companies was Oscar Mayer, which was advertising this sausage in newspapers at least as far back as 1914. Not only was it a staple lunch meat at home, but it could also be found at restaurants. So what happened to braunschweiger?