6 Underrated Cuts Of Meat You Should Be Using For Street Tacos

The best street food is often an exercise in taking whatever ingredients you happen to have on hand and turning them into something magical. This is true of street tacos. The finest are forged in fire on sizzling planchas where the very best taco chefs turn even the cheapest, most overlooked cuts of meat into a delicious treat. While it's crucial to always cook with the best ingredients you can get your hands on to ensure a great-tasting meal, these ingredients don't always have to be the most expensive — or the most popular. Some of our favorite cuts to use for street tacos, for example, are far less popular and much more affordable than prized options, such as ribeye or chateaubriand. Nobody wants a wagyu taco, after all.

Tacos are all about big flavors, whether they're created by a smoky char on the grill or a long, slow braise in a delicious cooking liquid. In the case of our first cut, it's actually a bit of both. Suadero probably isn't on your radar if you aren't Mexican, but it's at the core of the quintessential Mexican street taco. A thin cut of beef taken from between the sirloin and the lower flank, it has almost no visible grain and is prized for its silky smooth texture. When you confit or slowly braise it before finishing it on a ripping hot plancha or grill, it's juicy, tender, and full of smoky flavor. Serve it simply with salt, plenty of lime, bright salsa verde, and a touch of chopped onion and cilantro for a crunchy contrast to the super-tender beef.