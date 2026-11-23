How Much Protein Is In A Standard Bacon And Eggs Breakfast?
Everyone is trying to get more protein these days, and breakfast is a great time to load up on the macronutrient. A classic bacon and eggs breakfast is a smart choice if you're trying to make sure you hit a certain number of grams of protein first thing in the morning. A single large egg packs about 6 grams of protein, while a single strip of pork bacon offers about 2.5 grams. This means that a breakfast consisting of three eggs and two strips of bacon can get your day started with about 23 grams of protein — a decent start if you're trying to hit the everyday protein goal (0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight).
If you prefer egg whites over whole eggs, you'll get about 3.5 grams of protein per egg white. While this isn't as much protein as a whole egg, it can be a good fit if you're looking for a lower-calorie option, as an egg white has less than 20 calories (a whole egg contains about 70 calories). Of course, you don't strictly have to stick to bacon and eggs alone to get plenty of protein in your breakfast. Let's take a look at some items you can add to your meal to get even more of a morning protein boost.
Easy ways to add more protein to your breakfast
Of course, you can also make some switches to the bacon and eggs themselves to boost your meal's protein content. Want the low-calorie benefits of egg whites without giving up the richness you get from the yolk? Try mixing a few egg whites with a single whole egg to increase the protein in your meal without significantly increasing its caloric content. If you're looking for a lower-fat alternative to bacon, try going with Canadian bacon. It's leaner than traditional bacon, and a slice can offer about 6 grams of protein, depending on its size.
You don't have to stop at bacon and eggs. Adding more protein-rich items to your first meal of the day can help set you well on your way to meeting your daily protein goals. A 5.3-ounce container of nonfat Greek yogurt adds 16 grams of protein to your plate, for example. A cup of cottage cheese adds about 24 grams of protein and can be delicious with some fruit and a drizzle of honey. Similarly, you can also try adding some well-drained small-curd cottage cheese directly to your eggs before scrambling for a fluffy protein boost. No matter what else you decide to put on your plate, getting the day started with bacon and eggs is a delicious way to kick things off with more than 20 grams of protein.