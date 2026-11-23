Everyone is trying to get more protein these days, and breakfast is a great time to load up on the macronutrient. A classic bacon and eggs breakfast is a smart choice if you're trying to make sure you hit a certain number of grams of protein first thing in the morning. A single large egg packs about 6 grams of protein, while a single strip of pork bacon offers about 2.5 grams. This means that a breakfast consisting of three eggs and two strips of bacon can get your day started with about 23 grams of protein — a decent start if you're trying to hit the everyday protein goal (0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight).

If you prefer egg whites over whole eggs, you'll get about 3.5 grams of protein per egg white. While this isn't as much protein as a whole egg, it can be a good fit if you're looking for a lower-calorie option, as an egg white has less than 20 calories (a whole egg contains about 70 calories). Of course, you don't strictly have to stick to bacon and eggs alone to get plenty of protein in your breakfast. Let's take a look at some items you can add to your meal to get even more of a morning protein boost.