The Secret To The Fluffiest High-Protein Scrambled Eggs Is Choosing The Right Cottage Cheese

There are several different kinds of cottage cheese to choose from, and picking the right one depends on how you're using it. For high-protein scrambled eggs, there a couple of factors to bear in mind. The first is to go for a small curd cheese. Small curd cottage cheese tends to have less moisture, and a drier cottage cheese is exactly what you want for fluffy scrambled eggs. Otherwise your eggs may end up watery and runny.

Secondly, if what you want is the highest protein content, make sure to go for low fat cottage cheese. Low fat cottage cheese tends to have 2-3 more grams of protein per serving than regular 4% fat cottage cheese. The tradeoff here is a less creamy texture in your eggs.

Whatever kind of cheese you choose, make sure to drain it before adding it to your eggs, so that they do not end up with excess water. A good ratio is ¼ cup of cottage cheese per 2 eggs. Season and whisk the egg mixture as you normally would, then cook on medium-low heat in your choice of oil or melted butter. You may play around with the amount of cottage cheese in your scrambled eggs to find the texture that you prefer. For even more protein, serve with a side of turkey breakfast links.