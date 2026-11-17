Fried eggs are a quick and nutritious breakfast. They're packed with protein and B vitamins, but they can be a little bland if you're just cooking them with some oil or cooking spray. When you want a delicious way to season the eggs, don't reach for the salt and pepper. Instead, pick up the Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe's.

This seasoning blend is similar to chili crunch — that garlicky, spicy, oily condiment that works well on anything from eggs to avocado toast to noodles. We ranked the chili oil among our top three store-bought versions, but with the seasoning instead of the oil, it's easier to get an even layer over those fried eggs and brings the flavor without that greasy texture. The Trader Joe's seasoning blend has some flavor-packed ingredients: Sea salt, crispy fried onions, chili flakes, and brown sugar bring a spicy, sweet, savory flavor. Other ingredients like dried roasted garlic, dehydrated red bell pepper, and dehydrated Szechuan pepper pack a flavor punch, too.

The blend is spicy and has a good balance of umami, too, so a few dashes over fried eggs is enough to give it that flavor boost. The amount you add comes down to personal preference, but a light, even coating is a good amount. One 2.64-ounce container costs $2.49, making it less expensive than the chili oil.