The Spicy Trader Joe's Seasoning That Takes Fried Eggs From Lackluster To Finger-Licking Good
Fried eggs are a quick and nutritious breakfast. They're packed with protein and B vitamins, but they can be a little bland if you're just cooking them with some oil or cooking spray. When you want a delicious way to season the eggs, don't reach for the salt and pepper. Instead, pick up the Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend from Trader Joe's.
This seasoning blend is similar to chili crunch — that garlicky, spicy, oily condiment that works well on anything from eggs to avocado toast to noodles. We ranked the chili oil among our top three store-bought versions, but with the seasoning instead of the oil, it's easier to get an even layer over those fried eggs and brings the flavor without that greasy texture. The Trader Joe's seasoning blend has some flavor-packed ingredients: Sea salt, crispy fried onions, chili flakes, and brown sugar bring a spicy, sweet, savory flavor. Other ingredients like dried roasted garlic, dehydrated red bell pepper, and dehydrated Szechuan pepper pack a flavor punch, too.
The blend is spicy and has a good balance of umami, too, so a few dashes over fried eggs is enough to give it that flavor boost. The amount you add comes down to personal preference, but a light, even coating is a good amount. One 2.64-ounce container costs $2.49, making it less expensive than the chili oil.
Trader Joe's fans love this spicy, crunchy condiment
The mild flavor of eggs makes them versatile, so you can add a seasoning blend like this one and know that it will pair well. And Trader Joe's fans love the seasoning blend, too. "A little salty, not too spicy and adds a ton of flavor," one user wrote on an r/traderjoes Reddit thread. The original poster also added that it's tasty on eggs, so next time you want that perfect fried egg, finish it with this. It seems that Trader Joe's employees love the seasoning, too, with one TikTok user labeling it an item you shouldn't be passing up.
While it's an easy way to spice up fried eggs, you can add the seasoning blend to eggs any way. Fold it into scrambled eggs, sprinkle it over poached eggs, or even add it to the filling of deviled eggs to give them a spicy, umami flavor profile. Still, one TJ's fan said the blend is "spicier than you think" so if you don't love hot food, only add a pinch. Besides eggs, fans of the condiment suggested a number of other foods on Reddit, including baked potatoes, hummus, and tofu, but for your next breakfast, sprinkle a little of this over your fried eggs and taste the difference.