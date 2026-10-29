The Right Way To Make Fried Eggs With The Perfect Crispy Edges

When the goal is fried eggs with golden, crispy edges and a soft yolk, the most important thing to get right might actually be the temperature of the pan itself. If the pan is too cool, then the egg white runs the risk of sticking to the pan. Similarly, a pan that is too hot can burn the bottom of the egg before the middle parts have even cooked through, or create a gummy effect. It's the Goldilocks theory: get the pan just right and you are on your way to perfect crispy eggs.

First, preheat your pan by placing it over a medium heat for a few minutes, and then add 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil for every egg you're frying. The debate between using butter or oil for fried eggs is common, but vegetable oil, including olive oil, is a universally good choice because it can withstand the temperatures you need to get crisp edges. Yes, butter can work, but its milk solids can go brown and burn in high temperatures.

Once the pan is hot and the oil is shimmering, crack your eggs into the pan. They should sizzle the moment they hit the surface. If the edges immediately bubble, then you're off to a good start, but if there's barely a sound, give the oil a little longer to heat up before adding the next egg.