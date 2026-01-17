Why You Should Never Put Leftovers In A Plastic Container Like This

It goes without saying one of the perks of having leftovers is knowing you have a snack or small meal that is ready to go in a pinch. Repurposing leftovers and making savvy culinary creations ought to be among the best ways to reduce food waste. It not only allows for creativity but also helps keep your kitchen as planet friendly as possible. But before you decide to use plastic takeout boxes or sturdy Tupperware containers to store your leftovers, hold that thought because there is one key factor to consider, and that is the temperature of the food. This is because when plastic is exposed to extreme elements, which includes high temperature, it starts to release harmful chemicals, including microplastics, that can leach into your food. Depending on the quality and durability of the plastic, the temperature that triggers this unwelcome onset varies.

This is one of the reasons why you may want to consider ditching your plastic food storage containers altogether. However, if you end up with your takeout order or leftovers packed in a plastic container, reusing them is a smarter alternative to using plastic wrap to store food, and it helps minimize waste. That said, it's worth reiterating that storing hot food in plastic is a default "no!" Let the food cool down before safely storing your prized leftovers for later.