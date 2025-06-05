Don't Throw Out Used Coffee Pods, Use Them For An Upgraded Kitchen Aesthetic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Used coffee pods might seem like trash, but don't toss them just yet. With a little creativity (and barely any effort), they can be turned into mini design elements that make your kitchen more interesting, and more importantly, less wasteful. One of the easiest and coolest ways to reuse coffee pods is to turn them into decorative lights.

After you've made your coffee (you should be using two pods if you're team Keurig, among other things you didn't know your Keurig could do), pop the pods open, rinse them out, and let them dry completely. Then, grab a string of battery-powered fairy lights, such as the Brightown fairy lights 12-pack, and push a pod over each light. Just like that, you've made some instant DIY string lights with a modern metallic twist. Hang them above your sink, along a shelf, or even around a coffee station to add a warm glow.

If you'd like to get a little bit more creative, paint the pods in your favorite colors or kitchen palette. For extra flair, use a push pin or tiny drill bit to poke holes in cute patterns, such as stars, initials, and spirals. That way, the light filters through like a mini lantern. The result looks way more intentional than you'd expect for a project that started in your trash can. Honestly, it's also satisfying recycling K-cups instead of sending them to a landfill.