Give These 7 Classic Mexican Dishes A Fall Twist With Tips From A Pro Chef
Fall brings with it a bounty of culinary flavors, smells, and ingredients that speak to the season. The same holds true in Mexico, where menus and ingredients are adjusted to capitalize on seasonal harvests and special holidays. Even standards like tacos and quesadillas can get an autumnal glow-up by changing or adding a few key ingredients and seasonings.
To learn how to do this at home, Chowhound spoke with Patrick Rebholz, VP of culinary and operations for Rosa Mexicano. The upscale restaurant chain known for its signature nachos serves a fall menu featuring Mexican dishes with a fall twist like the restaurant's butternut squash and carnitas enchiladas.
Evoking the season doesn't need to be daunting; Many ingredients already associated with fall — like corn, beans, and squash — have deep roots in Mexican cooking, making them a natural starting point. But preparation also plays a role. "Fall flavor should come from how you build the dish, not just from adding a seasonal spice blend," says Rebholz, explaining that roasting, charring, toasting, and slow cooking bring out the flavor of ingredients and adds depth to dishes.
Ultimately Rebholz says, "My advice to home cooks is to change one or two elements thoughtfully, rather than changing everything at once. A seasonal filling, a roasted vegetable or a different cooking technique can bring autumn into a favorite dish while keeping the flavors you love." To that end, Rebholz shared seven classic dishes that are easy to adapt for fall. Consider it a jumping-off point: If your favorite Mexican dish isn't listed here, you can still use these as inspiration. And if you're feeling thirsty, many of these warm, savory dishes pair well with glasses of horchata given its own fall twist.
Roasted squash and carnitas enchilada
Enchiladas typically contain some combination of meat, cheese, and beans, covered in a red or green sauce. But take a page out of Rosa Mexicano's book — err fall menu — and pair tender braised pork with your favorite squash, cut into small pieces for added texture and sweetness in this filling, savory dish. Use corn tortillas instead of flour, and top them with a sauce of chipotle chiles and roasted tomatoes, crema, and toasted pumpkin seeds. "You get a little of everything in each bite: sweetness, savory meat, chile and crunch," says Patrick Rebholz.
Sweet potato and black bean taco
Traditional Mexican street tacos tend to be pretty minimalist affairs with a bit of meat, some onions, a little cilantro. Patrick Rebholz's autumnal suggestion offers a medley of rich flavors and textures. Roast diced sweet potatoes with garlic, salt and a little ground ancho chile, then serve with black beans in warm corn tortillas. Finish with pickled onions and a tart salsa to complement the sweetness of the spuds.
Mushroom, poblano chile, and Oaxaca cheese quesadilla
Instead of your standard quesadilla, for a cooler weather meal, fill your corn tortillas with sautéed mushrooms, roasted strips of sliced poblano chile (adding warmth and smoky, umami notes) and Oaxaca cheese, which should not to be confused with cotija cheese. Though sometimes used interchangeably, cotija is crumbly like feta, while Oaxacan cheese is firmer and melts well, making it ideal for quesadillas. Patrick Rebholz also suggests adding epazote, a bitter herb with traditional medicinal uses, for a bold, astringent note. Once filled, cook the quesadillas on a griddle.
Poblanos stuffed with squash, beans, and cheese
For an oven-baked variation on classic chile relleno or stuffed chiles, fill roasted poblanos with diced squash, black beans and melting cheese. You can pan-fry diced squash and beans before adding them, and the cheese, in your peppers. Patrick Rebholz suggests serving this with roasted tomato salsa for more tangy, smoky flavors.
Pozole rojo with roasted winter squash
Transform a traditional pozole of hominy with pork or chicken and a red chile sauce with your favorite winter squash for added texture and seasonal flavor. (Rebholz says to add it near the end of cooking, so it doesn't get mushy). Roasting the squash first brings out its sweetness and transforms a popular Christmas dish into one bursting with fall flavors. Let each person top their bowl with grated cabbage or radishes, oregano and a squeeze of lime.
Chicken with green pipián and roasted autumn vegetables
Pipián verde is a traditional green sauce, made from roasted pumpkin seeds, greens, and chiles, dating back to before the Spanish conquest in Mexico. "Pumpkin seeds offer another way to bring fall flavors into a meal," says Patrick Rebholz, as does charring the chiles before blending them into the sauce. Pour it over a seasoned, whole roast chicken, set atop roasted veggies like sweet potatoes, winter squash, beets, and carrots. Or simmer quartered or shredded chicken in the sauce until cooked.
Calabaza en tacha
Rather than sticking to your standard dessert options branch out and try calabaza en tacha, a sweet dessert of candied calabaza, a dense pumpkin-like winter squash. "This is a traditional dish I'd encourage home cooks to discover," says Patrick Rebholz.
Often served on Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at the beginning of November, calabaza en tacha involves simmering the cut squash a sugar syrup of piloncillo and cinnamon. But there are as many variations of the dish as there are abuelas; some cooks also add other fruit, like guava or oranges, plus a variety of baking spices.