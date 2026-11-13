Give These 7 Classic Mexican Dishes A Fall Twist With Tips From A Pro Chef

Fall brings with it a bounty of culinary flavors, smells, and ingredients that speak to the season. The same holds true in Mexico, where menus and ingredients are adjusted to capitalize on seasonal harvests and special holidays. Even standards like tacos and quesadillas can get an autumnal glow-up by changing or adding a few key ingredients and seasonings.

To learn how to do this at home, Chowhound spoke with Patrick Rebholz, VP of culinary and operations for Rosa Mexicano. The upscale restaurant chain known for its signature nachos serves a fall menu featuring Mexican dishes with a fall twist like the restaurant's butternut squash and carnitas enchiladas.

Evoking the season doesn't need to be daunting; Many ingredients already associated with fall — like corn, beans, and squash — have deep roots in Mexican cooking, making them a natural starting point. But preparation also plays a role. "Fall flavor should come from how you build the dish, not just from adding a seasonal spice blend," says Rebholz, explaining that roasting, charring, toasting, and slow cooking bring out the flavor of ingredients and adds depth to dishes.

Ultimately Rebholz says, "My advice to home cooks is to change one or two elements thoughtfully, rather than changing everything at once. A seasonal filling, a roasted vegetable or a different cooking technique can bring autumn into a favorite dish while keeping the flavors you love." To that end, Rebholz shared seven classic dishes that are easy to adapt for fall. Consider it a jumping-off point: If your favorite Mexican dish isn't listed here, you can still use these as inspiration. And if you're feeling thirsty, many of these warm, savory dishes pair well with glasses of horchata given its own fall twist.