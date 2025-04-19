The Common Topping You Probably Won't Find On Traditional Mexican Street Tacos
Anyone who considers themselves a true taco aficionado in the United States might be in for a surprise when they sample the real deal from a street vendor in Mexico. While many elements will remain the same, with the basic tortilla, meat, and salsa formula, something will be missing. That crisp, green pile of shredded lettuce that so many American households and restaurants top tacos with will be nowhere to be found south of the border.
While each state and region of Mexico proudly creates its own style of taco (and here are fifteen Mexican tacos you should know about), none typically feature shredded lettuce. There is one notable exception: Tacos dorados, which translates to "golden tacos" in English, are filled, fried in oil, and then topped with shredded lettuce, crema, and salsa. However, the standard Mexican street taco will not include this as a topping.
The lettuce-heavy taco that many Americans are familiar with is the result of the taco's evolution as it traveled north and adapted to both American taste buds and ingredient availability. Adding lettuce has since been popularized by American fast food outlets and Tex-Mex cuisine, so it's no wonder the majority of Americans would expect this to be the standard taco. It's not to say that the American version is necessarily wrong, as food naturally adapts when adopted by other cultures.
What you'll find on traditional Mexican street tacos instead
Unlike what you might find in your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, the tacos you'll buy on the streets in Mexico City, Oaxaca, or Puebla will feature a simple corn or flour tortilla filled with seasoned meat. The tortillas are often quickly heated on the same grill where the meat cooks, absorbing some of those savory drippings, and the meat itself might be al pastor (marinated pork cooked on a vertical spit), carnitas (slow-cooked pork), carne asada (typically grilled steak), or numerous other regional specialties.
Toppings also remain minimal; tacos might be topped with finely diced white onion to give some bite or fresh cilantro to add the distinctive herbal note that is so distinctive in Mexican cuisine. From there, the customization comes from the many different types of salsa available. Perhaps your taco is calling for a classic pico de gallo or maybe a bright salsa verde, and whether or not the salsa is chunky or smooth, red or green, it will open you up to an endless world of salsa possibilities. And we can't forget a good squeeze of lime. Some regional variations might even include more crispy veggies like radish slices, cucumber, or pickled vegetables on the side — but not shredded lettuce.
What makes Mexican street tacos so special is the incredible depth of flavor developed over the years, from the way the meat is prepared to the balance of minimal toppings of cilantro and salsa. The perfection lies in its simplicity, which allows each element to shine, creating a street food experience unlike any other.