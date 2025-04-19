The Common Topping You Probably Won't Find On Traditional Mexican Street Tacos

Anyone who considers themselves a true taco aficionado in the United States might be in for a surprise when they sample the real deal from a street vendor in Mexico. While many elements will remain the same, with the basic tortilla, meat, and salsa formula, something will be missing. That crisp, green pile of shredded lettuce that so many American households and restaurants top tacos with will be nowhere to be found south of the border.

While each state and region of Mexico proudly creates its own style of taco (and here are fifteen Mexican tacos you should know about), none typically feature shredded lettuce. There is one notable exception: Tacos dorados, which translates to "golden tacos" in English, are filled, fried in oil, and then topped with shredded lettuce, crema, and salsa. However, the standard Mexican street taco will not include this as a topping.

The lettuce-heavy taco that many Americans are familiar with is the result of the taco's evolution as it traveled north and adapted to both American taste buds and ingredient availability. Adding lettuce has since been popularized by American fast food outlets and Tex-Mex cuisine, so it's no wonder the majority of Americans would expect this to be the standard taco. It's not to say that the American version is necessarily wrong, as food naturally adapts when adopted by other cultures.