Scrambled eggs exist on a spectrum as broad as the celebrity chefs who have perfected them. They can be as elegantly understated as Martha Stewart's nothing-but-the-eggs scrambled eggs. Or they can be as assertive as Gordon Ramsay, who adds salt, pepper, and rich dairy like crème fraiche to his scrambled eggs. Your own scrambled eggs probably ping-pong between those two poles based on how much time you have that morning, or even your taste that day. And when you want a quick, flavorful breakfast, few condiments enhance scrambled eggs like a dash of Worcestershire sauce, which dates back to 1837.

The always-fun-to-say Worcestershire is a thin, vinegar-based sauce that also includes sweeteners, alliums, hot peppers, spices like tamarind, and, perhaps most critically, anchovies. Most people probably won't be able to identify Worcestershire's specific ingredients, particularly once it's combined with the egg, but they'll definitely notice the anchovies' umami quality, which adds a deep, savory essence thanks to the glutamate the tiny fish have in common with MSG. It won't make the eggs taste like seafood, but the sauce will make the dish seem more substantial and even nearly meaty; all it takes is about a quarter teaspoon for every two eggs. And you can keep tinkering from there.