Martha Stewart's Perfect Scrambled Eggs Contain Nothing But The Egg
From their wildly fluctuating prices over the past few years to viral scrambling methods, eggs have been enjoying a moment in the spotlight. Homemaking phenom Martha Stewart recently shared her method for creating perfect scrambled eggs — and we're surprised by the simplicity of her process. In an Instagram post, she shared the easy steps she follows to create a great scramble in just a few minutes. Unlike Gordon Ramsay's go-to scrambled egg method, which includes crème fraîche, Stewart's recipe includes nothing more than farm-fresh eggs (and a pat of butter to stop the eggs from sticking to the pan). She starts by whisking her eggs in a bowl — without adding any liquid. "People add water, they add milk, they add cream," Stewart says in the video. "I find that if you just have really good eggs, you don't need anything in the eggs at all."
She doesn't do anything fancy during the cooking process either. She recommends stirring continually over low heat. "You want the eggs to cook and set, but you don't want them to brown or get too hard," she says. In the caption of the post, Stewart's team recommends that you do add a bit of milk or cream if you aren't using farm-fresh eggs like Stewart.
How to find super high-quality eggs
When you head to the egg section of the grocery store, there are tons of options. To make the most of Martha Stewart's super-simple scrambled egg method, top-notch eggs are key. If you're not lucky enough to have chickens in your backyard, a la Stewart, understanding how to buy high-quality eggs can make the difference between a so-so scramble and eggs that have you counting down the hours until breakfast.
The color of the egg shell doesn't tell you much about the quality of the inside components, so it doesn't matter whether you pick up white or brown eggs (or blue-hued eggs, even). Freshness is the main factor that will make a difference in the taste of your eggs. While some people can't tell the difference between store-bought and farm-fresh eggs, many say that farm-fresh eggs taste better. Eggs degrade over time, and the longer an egg sits before it's eaten, the lower it's quality, according to the USDA. This means that eating an egg as quickly as possible after it's laid will typically offer the best-tasting end result. While there's nothing inherently wrong with store-bought eggs — you can certainly still use them to make a delicious breakfast — it's tough to beat the taste of an egg that's been laid just a few hours ago.