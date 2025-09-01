Martha Stewart's Perfect Scrambled Eggs Contain Nothing But The Egg

From their wildly fluctuating prices over the past few years to viral scrambling methods, eggs have been enjoying a moment in the spotlight. Homemaking phenom Martha Stewart recently shared her method for creating perfect scrambled eggs — and we're surprised by the simplicity of her process. In an Instagram post, she shared the easy steps she follows to create a great scramble in just a few minutes. Unlike Gordon Ramsay's go-to scrambled egg method, which includes crème fraîche, Stewart's recipe includes nothing more than farm-fresh eggs (and a pat of butter to stop the eggs from sticking to the pan). She starts by whisking her eggs in a bowl — without adding any liquid. "People add water, they add milk, they add cream," Stewart says in the video. "I find that if you just have really good eggs, you don't need anything in the eggs at all."

She doesn't do anything fancy during the cooking process either. She recommends stirring continually over low heat. "You want the eggs to cook and set, but you don't want them to brown or get too hard," she says. In the caption of the post, Stewart's team recommends that you do add a bit of milk or cream if you aren't using farm-fresh eggs like Stewart.