Turn Green Bean Casserole Into A High-Protein, Hearty Meal By Adding One Ingredient To Your Batch

Thanksgiving has many classic dishes under its belt — from cranberry sauce to dressing, the holiday is known for the food, after all. Green bean casserole is one of these all-American classics, often topped with fried onions and full of umami flavor. Originally called "Green Bean Bake," the dish was created and popularized by Campbell Soup Company in the 1950s, after it printed the recipe on the side of its cream of mushroom soup cans. It's since become a holiday staple. But can it be upgraded from a simple side dish to a main course? By adding ground beef to your batch, you can up the protein in this dish and make it a full meal.

To add the meat to your casserole, you'll want to perfectly brown the ground beef first. If you try to cook it inside the green bean casserole itself, the fat will make the cream of mushroom base too greasy. To prevent this, cook your ground beef on the stove and set aside. Get rid of the fat by using a folded up paper towel to absorb it. Once your beef is done, make the casserole according to your favorite recipe (maybe grandma's), and add the beef when you put everything together.

Ground beef's protein macros depend on the lean-to-fat ratio, but for an 85/15 blend, you get 24 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. This easy add-in is a great way to take a veggie-forward side and make it more hearty and filling. It's also relatively easy to put together and can be quite delicious, whether you're enjoying it during the holiday season or not. Who says green bean casserole is just a Thanksgiving dish?