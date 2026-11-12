Turn Green Bean Casserole Into A High-Protein, Hearty Meal By Adding One Ingredient To Your Batch
Thanksgiving has many classic dishes under its belt — from cranberry sauce to dressing, the holiday is known for the food, after all. Green bean casserole is one of these all-American classics, often topped with fried onions and full of umami flavor. Originally called "Green Bean Bake," the dish was created and popularized by Campbell Soup Company in the 1950s, after it printed the recipe on the side of its cream of mushroom soup cans. It's since become a holiday staple. But can it be upgraded from a simple side dish to a main course? By adding ground beef to your batch, you can up the protein in this dish and make it a full meal.
To add the meat to your casserole, you'll want to perfectly brown the ground beef first. If you try to cook it inside the green bean casserole itself, the fat will make the cream of mushroom base too greasy. To prevent this, cook your ground beef on the stove and set aside. Get rid of the fat by using a folded up paper towel to absorb it. Once your beef is done, make the casserole according to your favorite recipe (maybe grandma's), and add the beef when you put everything together.
Ground beef's protein macros depend on the lean-to-fat ratio, but for an 85/15 blend, you get 24 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. This easy add-in is a great way to take a veggie-forward side and make it more hearty and filling. It's also relatively easy to put together and can be quite delicious, whether you're enjoying it during the holiday season or not. Who says green bean casserole is just a Thanksgiving dish?
Ways to make your green bean casserole even better
Adding just ground beef is great, but there are ways to take the green bean casserole to the next level still. A few small changes can take the casserole from blah to blissful. There are a few great tips for cooking green bean casserole, but the biggest way to really upgrade it is to use fresh green beans. The canned version often turns mushy in a casserole, making for a soggy texture. Using fresh will ensure the beans keep some texture without turning to slop. Any green beans work for freshness, but Trader Joe's sells extra fine French green beans that are worth picking up — they're thinner than most store-bought options, more tender, and taste sweeter, which will nicely balance the savory meat.
Using fried onions out of the container is easy, especially on a day like Thanksgiving, but for a lighter, more elegant topping, use fried shallots instead. Shallots have a mild and delicate flavor. The ground beef is pretty hearty and savory, so swapping your fried onions with a lighter topping will make sure your palate doesn't get overwhelmed. However you go about it, green bean casserole is a holiday classic. Some tend to avoid the dish, but don't knock it till you try it, especially with a protein-forward addition like ground beef.