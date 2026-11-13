Move Over, Dill Pickles — Potato Salad Will Wow Your Guests When You Add This Variety Instead

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Pickles, generally, are a pretty common potato salad mix-in, but the consensus on exactly which kind to use isn't as clear. Being that dill pickles are probably what most people imagine when they think of preserved cucumbers, they make their way into many preparations without much thought. And dills can be great: sour, salty, and vinegar-forward, with an abundance of alliums and herbs. But making this the ubiquitous pick leaves too many other pickle varieties on the shelf. Bread and butter pickles, for instance, are an excellent pivot for your next potato salad.

Flavors can vary from brand to brand, and perhaps even more so when you're working with homemade pickles. But the bread and butter variety is generally less intensely briny than dill. They're notably sweeter, but still have the tanginess you expect from a pickle. That juxtaposition makes for a more multi-layered tasting experience when you dice and mix bread and butter pickles into your potato salad (just as you would with any other kind) while still mingling unobtrusively with the other ingredients. And you can further tailor any other components to better complement the bread and butter pickles accordingly.