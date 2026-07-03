Not Celery Or Onion: Give Potato Salad A Satisfying Crunch With This Asian-Inspired Addition

Potato salads can do no wrong by those who favor classic side dishes, so much so that countries around the globe have their own delicious take on the starchy, creamy dish. There are several ingredients to consider if you want to elevate your potato salad with influence from Asia, but water chestnuts should be on top of your list of experiments for a crunchy result.

While you may feel like you have your potato salad routine down, adding water chestnuts brings in a crunch that puts an irresistible spin on traditional old-fashioned potato salads (sorry grandma). Since water chestnuts are aquatic by nature, they don't often provide a strong flavor on their own, which can be a bonus if you want texture in your dish but don't want to switch up its flavor. Instead, water chestnuts truly shine by adding a snappy bite to a dish, usually as garnish to salads and last-minute additions to stir-fried dishes. In fact, they're valued in Chinese cooking for offering a reliable crunchy texture even after being steamed or cooked.

You can use fresh water chestnuts, but canned ones can be more convenient since you don't have to peel them. Canned water chestnuts are usually found in Asian supermarkets or the World Food aisles of mainstream supermarkets. They can replace (or be added alongside) any other chopped veggies that you like to mix into your potato salad. It's best to use a whole can of this vegetable per eight or so medium-sized spuds. You can mince or chop them finely, or add 'em to a food processor to get the right texture. The result? A potato salad dish that is extra filling, with a crunch that contrasts the soft and creamy spuds.