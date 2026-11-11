Forget Chocolate Chips — Turn Any Cookie Recipe Festive With 2 Pantry Additions

There are certain cookies we often associate with Christmas: classic cut-out gingerbread cookies, perfectly-iced sugar cookies, snickerdoodles ... the list goes on. However, while some cookies seem made for the festive season, others can be adapted for it with a little creativity. Think about common Christmas colors — red and white — and then think about cookie mix-ins that could bring those colors into your bake. That's where white chocolate and dried cranberries come in — the two pantry staples can be added to practically any cookie recipe for a holiday spin. For example, if your recipe calls for chocolate chips, you can use white chocolate chips instead. If it calls for raisins (or another dried fruit), give cranberries a shot.

As a specific example, take our recipe for old-fashioned oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. In addition to your basic baking staples (and rolled oats), the recipe calls for one cup of chocolate chips. Using white chocolate chips will change the flavor slightly, but not in a bad way! The cookies will just be more sweet, milky, and vanilla forward. You could even add a half cup each of both white chocolate chips and dried cranberries to give the cookies even more of a festive look and boost their chewy texture. Either way, a simple 1:1 substitution of the mix-ins will do the job.

This doesn't just work for oatmeal cookies — you can add white chocolate chips and dried cranberries to any recipe even without substituting them with existing ingredients. Add a handful of each to your sugar cookies, shortbread, biscotti, and even blondies or brownies. You could even dip your cookie in melted white chocolate once it's baked. Additionally, if dried cranberries aren't your first pick, there's always dried cherries which you can use instead.