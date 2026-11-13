Give Scrambled Eggs A McMuffin-Style Upgrade By Adding One Salty Protein

When it comes to every McDonald's breakfast sandwich ranked, the classic Egg McMuffin easily claims the number one spot. After all, who doesn't love a warm, buttered English muffin layered with egg, American cheese, and savory Canadian bacon? That said, if you love McDonald's Egg McMuffins and want to incorporate their signature taste into your next pan of scrambled eggs, simply add some Canadian bacon to the mix. Part of what makes Egg McMuffins a popular meal at McDonald's is their inclusion of this salty meat. Fortunately, there are many creative ways to add Canadian bacon to your next homemade, egg-based breakfast.

Among the many ingredients worth adding to scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon (or back bacon) gives scrambled eggs a smoky, ham-like flavor. If you're making a basic scramble over your stove, first brown the Canadian bacon in a skillet with a small amount of butter or cooking oil. From here, remove the bacon from the pan, prepare the scrambled eggs, and then fold in the crisp, chopped Canadian bacon as the eggs begin to set. To go one step further, mix in a piece of sliced American cheese for an extra-savory McDonald's-inspired upgrade. Enjoy this breakfast as is or assemble this scramble between two slices of toasted bread for a noteworthy breakfast sandwich. Even better, with more mindful preparation, you can also use Canadian bacon to make your own copycat McDonald's Egg McMuffin sandwiches.