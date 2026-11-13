Give Scrambled Eggs A McMuffin-Style Upgrade By Adding One Salty Protein
When it comes to every McDonald's breakfast sandwich ranked, the classic Egg McMuffin easily claims the number one spot. After all, who doesn't love a warm, buttered English muffin layered with egg, American cheese, and savory Canadian bacon? That said, if you love McDonald's Egg McMuffins and want to incorporate their signature taste into your next pan of scrambled eggs, simply add some Canadian bacon to the mix. Part of what makes Egg McMuffins a popular meal at McDonald's is their inclusion of this salty meat. Fortunately, there are many creative ways to add Canadian bacon to your next homemade, egg-based breakfast.
Among the many ingredients worth adding to scrambled eggs, Canadian bacon (or back bacon) gives scrambled eggs a smoky, ham-like flavor. If you're making a basic scramble over your stove, first brown the Canadian bacon in a skillet with a small amount of butter or cooking oil. From here, remove the bacon from the pan, prepare the scrambled eggs, and then fold in the crisp, chopped Canadian bacon as the eggs begin to set. To go one step further, mix in a piece of sliced American cheese for an extra-savory McDonald's-inspired upgrade. Enjoy this breakfast as is or assemble this scramble between two slices of toasted bread for a noteworthy breakfast sandwich. Even better, with more mindful preparation, you can also use Canadian bacon to make your own copycat McDonald's Egg McMuffin sandwiches.
How to make noteworthy McDonald's-style breakfast sandwiches
First, if you want your scrambled eggs to have the same round shape as McDonald's classic egg patties, scramble the eggs in a separate bowl, and add butter to a skillet, followed by metal canning rings or cookie cutters. From here, pour the scrambled eggs into the rings and add approximately one and a half cups of water to the base of the pan. Then, cover the skillet and cook the eggs for a few minutes until they begin to set.
Another workable option is to pour individually scrambled eggs into separate wells in the centermost portion of a well-oiled metal or silicone muffin tin. Fill the remaining wells with a half-inch of water and bake the eggs for 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want more control over the amount of eggs you add to each sandwich, you can also make sheet-pan eggs in the oven for an easy breakfast that feeds a crowd.
All you need to do is scramble a bunch of eggs with a bit of milk, salt, and pepper, and bake them on a parchment-lined sheet pan for 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. From here, cut small or large square portions and add them to toasted English muffins layered with American cheese and skillet-fried Canadian bacon. To make your sandwiches even more like McDonald's Egg McMuffins, simply crack raw eggs directly onto the sheet pan before baking.