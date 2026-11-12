The history of noodles Romanoff's rise to popularity is more surprising than you might think. Mike Romanoff, formerly Harry Gerguson, was an international con artist who went by various aliases and pulled a series of scams and thefts in Europe and the U.S. before going straight in 1940 and opening his restaurant, Romanoff's. He embarked on this new and legitimate venture with the financial help of such Hollywood elites as actor Cary Grant and Darryl Zanuck, the film producer who helped found 20th Century Fox. In the 1940s and '50s, the restaurant served up dishes, including noodles Romanoff, to a who's who of movie stars. While Romanoff is credited with the dish, its antecedents can likely be traced to Eastern Europe, where these kinds of creamy noodle dishes are common.

The same year Romanoff opened his restaurant, a recipe for noodles Romanoff appeared for the first time in the "Betty Crocker Kitchen Clinic," a newspaper feature put out by General Mills, its parent company. Just over 20 years later, Betty Crocker came out with its packaged version that was a hit, and by the mid-1960s, Kraft and Noodle Roni both had their own versions, and were later joined by Stouffer's.

By the late 1990s, it became harder to find some packaged noodles Romanoff. The last Betty Crocker newspaper advertisement for the product that we found in our research is from 2005. If you're a boomer missing this dish or a curious foodie simply wondering what the Betty Crocker version tasted like, there are a variety of knock-off recipes online. But, of course, none of them are as simple to throw together as the packaged version.